Kim Kardashian Does Squats, Hip Thrusts & More As Her Trainer Reveals Star’s Glute Workout: Watch

Kim Kardashian's trainer has unveiled the star's exact glute workout routine, so we, too, can have a perky behind. Learn the steps here!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 5, 2023 5:41PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Khloe Kardashian leaves the gym after a workout in Beverly Hills, CA on April 23, 2015. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL1007122 230415 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Beats by Dre to launch a new “Beats x Kim” collection of wireless airbuds in her signature minimalistic style. The custom collaboration for Beats Fit Pro features three neutral colours - Moon (light), Dune (Medium) and Earth (deep) - designed for both music fans and fashion lovers. Kim said: “I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.” Beats x Kim’s versatile hues and innovative wingtip design make them perfect for all of the days activities, from the gym to the office. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said: “Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.” Beats Fit Pro are the most advanced and innovative Beats earphones to date, providing a premium sound experience with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Adaptive EQ modes. Beats x Kim will be available to buy online in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan from Tuesday, August 16 at Apple.com/kim, priced at $199.99. The collaboration will be available in limited quantities at select Apple Store locations and exclusive authorised resellers from Wednesday, August 17. *BYLINE: Beats x Kim/Mega. 09 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian launches her "Beats x Kim" collaboration with Beats by Dre, wearing wireless airbuds in neutral colour "Earth". *BYLINE: Beats x Kim/Mega. Photo credit: Beats x Kim/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA885317_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Beats by Dre to launch a new “Beats x Kim” collection of wireless airbuds in her signature minimalistic style. The custom collaboration for Beats Fit Pro features three neutral colours - Moon (light), Dune (Medium) and Earth (deep) - designed for both music fans and fashion lovers. Kim said: “I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.” Beats x Kim’s versatile hues and innovative wingtip design make them perfect for all of the days activities, from the gym to the office. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said: “Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.” Beats Fit Pro are the most advanced and innovative Beats earphones to date, providing a premium sound experience with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Adaptive EQ modes. Beats x Kim will be available to buy online in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan from Tuesday, August 16 at Apple.com/kim, priced at $199.99. The collaboration will be available in limited quantities at select Apple Store locations and exclusive authorised resellers from Wednesday, August 17. *BYLINE: Beats x Kim/Mega. 09 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian launches her "Beats x Kim" collaboration with Beats by Dre, wearing wireless airbuds in neutral colour "Moon". *BYLINE: Beats x Kim/Mega. Photo credit: Beats x Kim/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA885317_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

If you’ve ever wanted a butt like Kim Kardashian‘s, now is your chance. Kim’s trainer, Senada Greca, gave the full rundown on the 42-year-old The Kardashians star’s serious glute workout, which includes hip thrusts, deadlifts, squats, and more. She shared a how-to video to her Instagram page on July 3 that showed Kim working up a sweat with the routine in her caption, as seen below.

“We have been working together since January, and even with Kim’s extremely busy schedule, she still makes it a priority to train,” Senada captioned the clip. “I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made and excited to see where this journey takes us.” The mother of four has shown off her hard work recently, including in her latest SKIMS ad that had her lying across a male model in skimpy faux leather swimwear, as seen HERE, and when she and Khloe Kardashian took some of their family members to the Los Angeles Barbie Expo. For the outing, she showed off her tiny yet toned frame in a skin-tight black catsuit.

So, how does Kim maintain such a perky derriere? After a warmup and a foam rolling sesh, Senada said Kim rotates between the following seven exercises:

1. Clamshells with thrusts – 16 reps x 3 sets each side
2. Lateral goblet squats, band resisted – 12 reps x 3 sets each side
3. Belted squats – 12 reps x 4 sets + dropset of 12 reps
4. Seated abductions – 12 reps x 4 sets
5. Sumo RDLs – 12 reps x 4 sets
6. Hip thrusts – 12 reps x 4 sets + 8 half reps finisher
7. Banded monster walks – 30 reps

Of course, these aren’t the only exercises Kim does to get her glutes worked out. In February, Kim showed a video of herself doing jumping weighted squats during a hard workout with Senada. “Crazy workout even when I was tired and didn’t feel like it I got up and pushed myself and ended having one of my strongest workouts!” she captioned another post from the gym sesh, which showed her standing in the gym with a resistance band around her thighs.

It’s not news that Kim is a motivated woman — she is an entrepreneur, mother, reality star, and lawyer-in-training, after all! But what happens if on and off day Kim just wants to sleep in?  “It’s really been all about removing the excuses,” one of Kim’s previous trainers,  Melissa Alcantara, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last year. “You get to a certain point in your life where you’re like, ‘Man, there’s no amount of excuses that equal reps,‘ right? You actually have to do the thing.”

She added, “Fitness is simple. It’s about making just some small changes in the beginning, learning about yourself, and then you keep moving from there.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad