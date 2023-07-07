Danielle Jonas Says She Often Feels ‘Less Than’ Sisters-In-Law Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner

Feeling left out! During Kevin Jonas‘ appearance on the LadyGang podcast on Jun. 27, his wife, Danielle Jonas, 36, claimed that she often feels “less than” her sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner, 27. “The two boys [Joe and Nick Jonas] married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them,” she explained on the podcast. “And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard.”



As fans of the Jonas Brothers know, Nick, 30, is married to Priyanka who is a Bollywood star, while Joe, 33, is married to Sophie, also an A-list actress. Kevin was quick to jump in and reassured his wife of 14 years that, he too, often feels that way with his celebrity siblings. “I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place … No matter the situation, right?”, the 35-year-old shared.

Despite her hubby’s reassurance, Danielle explained that her claim to fame is her marriage to the “Burnin’ Up” musician. “It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” the brunette beauty said. Around the 40-minute mark, the 36-year-old went to say that, she would like to have a separate identity or an endeavor of her own. “And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … I don’t know, more than or like the other girls,” Danielle went on. “‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Kevin, who is the eldest of the Jonas Bros., then went on to explain that the game of “comparing” goes for everyone across the board. “You’ll always be compared to the people around you the most,” he quipped. The Hollywood heartthrob made sure to also note that, he is aware that he is synonymous with his brothers. “Like you literally started the conversation about the Jonas Brothers like that,” Kevin told the hosts of the episode. Danielle and Kevin have been married since 2009 and share two daughters, Alena, 9, and Valentina, 7.

Despite Danielle’s comments, the Quantico star has often spoken about loving having two sisters-in-law. In 2019, Priyanka told Elle UK about her bond with Danielle and Sophie. “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy,” the 40-year-old gushed. The three ladies have even starred in a few of the Jonas Brothers’ music videos, including “Sucker” and “What A Man Gotta Do.” Priyanka married Nick in 2018, while Sophie married Joe in 2019.