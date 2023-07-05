Prince Harry Cradles Rarely Seen Look-Alike Daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, At Fourth Of July Parade

Meghan Markle and Prince Archie were also seen at the parade with Harry and Lilibet.

July 5, 2023 7:33PM EDT
Image Credit: Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, were doting parents while at the Fourth of July parade in Montecito on Tuesday (see PHOTOS HERE). The proud mom and dad were spotted enjoying the festivities with their two children, Princess Lilibet, 2, and Prince Archie, 4. While at the parade, Prince Harry rocked a casual, yet dapper, ensemble that featured a green button-up shirt and blue denim trousers. He added a matching green hat and sunglasses as his accessories of choice.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have two kids. (Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

While Lilibet was being held by her father, the toddler looked chic in a baby blue dress. She completed the patriotic look with a pair of white knee-high socks and red flats. Harry and his daughter looked like twins as her red tresses matched the 38-year-old’s (see photo of Harry as a baby below). His daughter added a sweet touch with black bows pinned to her hair. Meghan was also dressed for the occasion and appeared to be wearing a similar blue ensemble to match Lilibet.

The family of four enjoyed the parade in Montecito, where they notably moved in 2020. While they watched the parade, Meghan switched with her hubby in carrying their two-year-old, as she was pictured kneeling down with Lilibet during the parade. The former Senior Royals were accompanied by an elderly couple and a few other young children, presumably friends of their kiddos. Harry also made sure to fully immerse himself with the community and was spotted shoulder-to-shoulder with other parade goers.

princess diana and harry
The late Princess Diana & her son, Prince Harry, in their younger years. (DIV/Shutterstock)

Meghan and Harry’s outing with their children comes two days after the lovebirds were spotted packing on the PDA in Santa Barbara on Jul. 2. While enjoying the day of sunshine, the Suits alum and Harry held hands and appeared to be in good spirits. The mother-of-two looked stylish in a pair of brown shorts and a white button-up blouse. Meghan completed the look with a beach hat, a leather belt, black sunglasses, and sandals. Harry, for his part, opted for a green polo shirt and jeans.

Aside from being couple goals this weekend, Meghan and Harry have recently cut ties with Spotify, as reported by the New York Post on Jun. 15. The duo’s company, the Archewell media company, opted to end their partnership with the platform, where Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, was hosted. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” a spokesperson from their company told The Wall Street Journal. Some of the guests during Season 1 included Bravo executive Andy Cohen, poet Amanda GormanParis Hilton, actress Mindy Kaling, and more.

