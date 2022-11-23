Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pose For Rare Photo With ‘Thrilled’ Poet Amanda Gorman

Poet Amanda Gorman posed for an Instagram photo with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle after making a surprise appearance on the duchess' podcast on Nov. 22.

By:
November 23, 2022 7:19PM EST
Amanda and meghan
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Dusseldorf Invictus Games One Year to Go event, Germany - 06 Sep 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day UN Nelson Mandela Day, United Nations - 18 Jul 2022
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, flashed huge smiles when they posed for a photo alongside poet Amanda Gorman, 24, via Instagram on Nov. 23. “Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!”, the 24-year-old captioned the post, along with a yellow heart emoji. In the snapshot, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a casual, yet chic, ensemble that included a white short-sleeve top, a fuzzy wool cardigan, blue jeans, and a brown belt. The Hill We Climb author rocked a bright and colorful top, gold hoop earrings, and a gold necklace. And Harry, for his part, kept it casual with a simple black t-shirt.

This week, Meghan welcomed Loot actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, 31, and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, 63, on her podcast, Archetypes, for the “Beyond the Archetype: Human Being” episode. Towards the very end of the interview, the 41-year-old welcomed Amanda as a surprise guest, to share a poem about women’s strengths. “There is a movement brewing. We are the storm, the very form of change. The way forward isn’t a road we take but a road we make,” Amanda began. “Forged forth by a future that is female. We will not fail, we will not sway/For where there’s will, there’s woman/And where there’s woman, there is forever a way.”

After the young poet read her beautiful poetry, Meghan gushed about how amazing it was. “It’s so good! I mean, did you guys hear that? ‘And where there’s women, there is forever a way.’ Truer words have never been spoken,” the mom-of-two said. “Thank you Ms. Amanda Gorman.” And, of course, the brunette beauty closed out her podcast with a perfect song for the episode, which was Emmy Meli‘s hit track “I AM WOMAN.”

Earlier in the episode, MJ spoke to Meghan about what “traits” she thinks about when it comes to women and how “we move through the world.” The Pose star said, “Immense strength, and, more than anything, being resilient.” She also added that women have “so much” on their plates. “Not only just being women, but if we’re of color, there’s just another added layer,” MJ said before adding, “And then obviously, if you’re trans or a part of a different demographic, but resilience – the fact that we can even in the worst of odds, triumph – is what Womanhood is.”

Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman appeared on Meghan Markle’s podcast on Nov. 22. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Amanda is not only a poet and author, but is also known for famously delivering a powerful poem at President Joe Biden‘s 2021 inauguration. In addition, she is the nation’s youngest poet laureate, and has received numerous accolades to her name, including awards from College Women of the Year and the Webbys. And most recently, on Nov. 16, she was nominated for a Grammy Award for her spoken word poetry album, Call Us What We Carry.

