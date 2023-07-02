Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Holding Hands In Santa Barbara: Photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were apparently leaving an office building and were laughing and chatting with each other during the stroll.

July 2, 2023 5:48PM EDT
Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, looked incredible happy around each other during their latest outing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed walking out of an apparent office building not far from their home in Santa Barbara, CA, on Friday, while holding hands. They appeared to be conversing and laughing with each other while they rocked casually stylish outfits.

Harry wore a green polo shirt, blue jeans with a black belt, and a baseball cap during his time in the nice weather. He also added sunglasses to his look to help keep the sun out of his eyes. Meghan wore a white button-down long-sleeved loose top that was rolled at the sleeves and tucked into brown shorts. She also wore a tan belt, jewelry, a sun hat, and sunglasses as her long hair was down.

Harry and Meghan’s latest rare outing comes just three days after they made headlines for officially moving out of Frogmore Cottage in the UK, months after it was revealed they were being evicted. The lovebirds, who share children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, have been living full time in Southern California since early 2020, but their names were still attached to the cottage, since they lived there before leaving London, England.

“We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage,” Michael Stevens, keeper of the Privy Purse, confirmed on June 29. “We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here.” The couple’s rep previously confirmed they were asked to vacate by King Charles, after reports stated he may offer the cottage to his brother, Prince Andrew.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the rep told Page Six in March. The late Queen Elizabeth II is the one who initially offered the cottage to Harry and Meghan as a wedding gift in 2018. After they left in 2020, it was reported that they had repaid the £2.4 million that had been spent to renovate the building, and when they moved to the U.S., they had a reduced rent on the cottage.

