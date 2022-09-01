How Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle Celebrate Amidst Success Of New Podcast

Prince Harry is so happy for Meghan Markle after she’s dropped the first two episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes. A source close to the former Suits actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Harry, 37, even arranged a get-together to congratulate Meghan, 40, on the new show doing incredibly well right out of the gate.

The insider admitted that Harry is overjoyed with how well Meghan’s podcast has done. “Her first episode went to number one on the Spotify charts, everyone is so proud of her, especially Harry. He even arranged a little surprise celebration with a few close friends to toast to her success, he’s her number one fan,” they said. Harry had even made a surprise appearance during the first episode, where he simply popped in to say, “hi.”

The source began by saying that Meghan wants to create an “identity separate from the Royal family,” with Archetypes. “It’s complicated because it is part of her life, Harry will always be who he is, so it would be awkward to make no mention of it,” they explained. “It’s so important to her that she’s known as more than a princess, not only for herself but also for her kids, that’s why this podcast series is so close to her heart.”

Aside from being glad that it’s been a success, they also said that Meghan feels “relief” since she “put her heart and soul into” the show. The Archetypes podcast features Meghan speaking with different women about the ways they’re perceived. So far, she’s hosted Serena Williams speaking about being “ambitious,” and Mariah Carey speaking about being a “diva.”

Besides speaking to the iconic women, the Duchess of Sussex has also provided some insights into her life, like when she shared a terrifying story about a fire breaking out in Archie’s nursery, while she and Harry were at a royal engagement. During her discussion with Mariah, she did get defensive when the singer quipped that she has “diva moments,” but she later admitted that she mistook her comment. “She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig,” she said after the interview.