Bethenny Frankel Defends Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Amidst Marriage Issues: Watch

The fireworks began before the Fourth of July for Real Housewives fans when reports claimed Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split. Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, would issue a statement denying the reports, and fans looking for any more info on the matter better not bother Real Housewives icon Bethenny Frankel. When one such fan asked her to spill the “Lyle Tea” on Tiktok, Bethenny shut it down. “Kyle and Mauricio have been together three decades,” she began.

“Kyle was in-between auditions, I was slinging chopped salads, Farrah [Brittany, Kyle’s daughter] was four years old, and [Mauricio] was working in the garment industry. That was many lives ago. They have raised four beautiful children. Relationships are hard in any situation, not to mention the entertainment industry and the jaded town of Beverly Hills. They have had a remarkable relationship, a partnership, a family. They have traveled the world!”

“What an accomplishment to be together for that long, regardless of what they decide to do with their lives now,” she said. “But, to just break it down to something scandalous is really cheap. … It’s honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished that a couple would be together for three decades. I’m Team Kyle and Mauricio together, apart and happy, or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family.”

In the TikTok’s caption, she added, “You asked for my opinion… relationships are hard. I think theirs has been a complete success no matter what chapter comes next. #teamkyleandmauricio #rhobh #realhousewives #kylerichards #mauricioumansky #kyleandmauricio #relationships #marriage.”

On July 3, PEOPLE reported that Kyle and Mauricio “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” with other outlets reporting that the two had called it quits. The news sent shockwaves throughout the Real Housewives world, with everyone offering their input (including medium Allison DuBois, who predicted in season 1 that Kyle would get divorced.)

However, Kyle and Mauricio issued a joint statement, saying that ” any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue” and that, yes, they had a “rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.” The couple shut down any talk of “wrongdoing on anyone’s part” and that they ask for some privacy while they’re “able to work through our issues.”