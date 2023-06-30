Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne, 14, Is Taller Than Sister Zahara, 18, As Family Arrives At Airport: Photos

Angelina Jolie's children all looked so grown up as the famous family flew out of NYC for a summer getaway.

June 30, 2023 8:30AM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and her kids, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Zahara, were seen arriving at JFK airport in NYC. Angelina Jolie looks stylish in a white dress and a beige trench coat with an initial CD and mosquito LOGO, as her bodyguard was seen holding an Aime Leon Dore bag with a Manfrotto photography equipment box. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and son Pax Thien greet the media as they enjoy some quality time together in New York this afternoon. Pictured: Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Angelina Jolie, 48, was seen with four of her six children in New York City before they left for vacation. The Oscar winner stepped out with her son Pax, 19, on June 29, before they met up with more of her kids, including daughters Zahara, 18, and Vivienne, 14, at JFK Airport. Vivienne was surprisingly taller than her big sister in the photos even though they are four years apart in age. Angelina shares her six kids, including Shiloh, 17, Maddox, 21, and Knox, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59.

Angelina Jolie with some of her kids at the airport in NYC on June 29 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Angelina wore a very elegant outfit that included a white button-up dress shirt with a tan trench coat. The Maleficent star also rocked peach-colored heels and black sunglasses. Angelina kindly waved to paparazzi and fans as she and Pax walked out of a building and got into a car to go to the airport. Pax was dressed in a white sweatshirt with black jeans.

Zahara and Vivienne were also dressed casually for the plane ride. Zahara had on a black jean jacket with a grey top and a pair of denim jeans. Vivienne wore a white t-shirt with black jeans. The famous family had help getting their bags out of they car before they walked into JFK. It’s unclear where Angelina and her kids were traveling to for their summer vacation.

Angelina Jolie with her son Pax in New York City on June 29 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Angelina has been spotted out with her children a lot recently. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress took half of her brood — Shiloh, Zahara, and Pax — to dinner in the city on June 26. And Shiloh was taller than both of her siblings and looked so grown up on the outing. The following day, the 17-year-old showed off her buzz cut when she was photographed with her mom in the Soho area of NYC.

Shiloh and her siblings spend most of their time with their mom, and it’s unclear how often they actually see their father. Since ending their marriage in 2016, Angelina and Brad have been in a years-long custody battle despite three of their children being legal adults. Angelina has accused her ex of abuse, but Brad has vehemently denied the claims. In addition to a custody battle, Brangelina have also been fighting over their previously co-owned winery, Chateau Miraval.

