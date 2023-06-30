Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne, 14, Is Taller Than Sister Zahara, 18, As Family Arrives At Airport: Photos

Angelina Jolie, 48, was seen with four of her six children in New York City before they left for vacation. The Oscar winner stepped out with her son Pax, 19, on June 29, before they met up with more of her kids, including daughters Zahara, 18, and Vivienne, 14, at JFK Airport. Vivienne was surprisingly taller than her big sister in the photos even though they are four years apart in age. Angelina shares her six kids, including Shiloh, 17, Maddox, 21, and Knox, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59.

Angelina wore a very elegant outfit that included a white button-up dress shirt with a tan trench coat. The Maleficent star also rocked peach-colored heels and black sunglasses. Angelina kindly waved to paparazzi and fans as she and Pax walked out of a building and got into a car to go to the airport. Pax was dressed in a white sweatshirt with black jeans.

Zahara and Vivienne were also dressed casually for the plane ride. Zahara had on a black jean jacket with a grey top and a pair of denim jeans. Vivienne wore a white t-shirt with black jeans. The famous family had help getting their bags out of they car before they walked into JFK. It’s unclear where Angelina and her kids were traveling to for their summer vacation.

Angelina has been spotted out with her children a lot recently. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress took half of her brood — Shiloh, Zahara, and Pax — to dinner in the city on June 26. And Shiloh was taller than both of her siblings and looked so grown up on the outing. The following day, the 17-year-old showed off her buzz cut when she was photographed with her mom in the Soho area of NYC.

Shiloh and her siblings spend most of their time with their mom, and it’s unclear how often they actually see their father. Since ending their marriage in 2016, Angelina and Brad have been in a years-long custody battle despite three of their children being legal adults. Angelina has accused her ex of abuse, but Brad has vehemently denied the claims. In addition to a custody battle, Brangelina have also been fighting over their previously co-owned winery, Chateau Miraval.