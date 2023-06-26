Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, Is Taller Than Zahara, 18, & Pax, 19, On Family Dinner Date With Angelina

While stepping out for dinner with family on Jun. 26, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was taller than her mom, Angelina Jolie, & siblings Zahara & Pax in New York City.

June 26, 2023 10:43PM EDT
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A family outing! Proud mom Angelina Jolie, 48, took her kids Shiloh, 17, Zahara, 18, and Pax, 19, out for dinner in New York City on Jun. 26 and was towered over by the 17-year-old. While out with her family, Shiloh appeared to be taller than everyone and all grown up! The teenager rocked a black hoodie and black trousers complete with red Vans for the evening out.

Angelina Jolie goes to dinner with her kids Shiloh, Zahara, & Pax, in NYC. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Maleficent actress looked as elegant as ever in a white trench coat and black cocktail dress worn underneath. The 48-year-old tied the look together with black sunglasses and black pumps. Zahara twinned with Shiloh’s color scheme in a raven-hued dress and matching cardigan. Meanwhile, Pax, appeared as grown up as ever and rocked a grey crewneck sweater and black jeans. The 19-year-old completed his ensemble with white sneakers and a black baseball cap in tow.

Their sushi dinner took place just hours after Angelina rocked a beige trench coat while out with Pax in the Big Apple (see photos here). During that outing, the mother-of-six paired her stylish coat with black high-heel pumps and an on-trend white tote bag. Pax notably also sported a different outfit, which featured a white long-sleeve shirt and black jeans. The teen rocked a black cap that read “FTP” and was pictured holding a professional camera in-hand.

Angelina Jolie’s son, Pax, & daughter, Shiloh, spend time with the family in NYC. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Although the dinner appeared to be a full-blown family affair, a few of Angelina and Brad Pitt‘s children were not in attendance. The ex couple also share son Maddox, 21, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Three of their children are adopted, while three of them are biological. The shared meal notably also comes one month after Pax was spotted on an adorable walk with his dog on May 29. While out and about with his furry friend, Pax looked dapper in a pair of grey jeans and a white long-sleeved shirt. He completed the streetwear style with white sneakers and, of course, his pooch in hand.

The Fight Club star and Angelina were previously married from 2014 until their 2019 divorce. Despite their marriage ending four years ago, the pair have been battling a messy division of assets. In recent years, Brangelina made headlines in 2021 for getting into it over who gets their beloved winery, Château Miraval. Much more recently, on Jun. 2, HollywoodLife obtained court documents that revealed Brad was displeased about his ex selling her half of the winery. “As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie‘s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself,” the docs read. Last Jul., it was revealed that Angelina had sold her 50% stake to Russian Ogliarch Yuri Shefler.

