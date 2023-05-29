Pax Jolie Pitt, 19, Spotted Out With His Adorable Dog: Photos

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, was spotted out and about with his adorable dog this week. The son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wore a stylish outfit that included a long-sleeved white shirt with gray patterns, gray pants, and white sneakers. He also had his hair parted to the side and had his black and white pooch on a leash.

He appeared to be getting out of a gray vehicle during the outing and wasn’t paying attention to the cameras around him. At one point, he flashed a smile and seemed relaxed while enjoying the nice weather. It’s unclear if he was going anywhere in particular or just taking the dog for a stroll, but it’s not the first time Pax has been seen out with his pet.

In Feb, the teen was seen on a walk in Los Angeles, CA with the same dog. Like with his latest outing, he wore a casual yet stylish outfit that included a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. He also added a black baseball cap and sunglasses to his look.

When he’s not joined by his beloved furry companion, Pax goes out and about on his own or with family and friends. He was photographed on a grocery shopping trip in March, and in Apr., he was seen leaving physiotherapy. It’s unknown what kind of issue he had, but he was reportedly limping during the appointment.

Pax’s casual outings come around the same time it’s been reported he may be following in his parents’ footsteps and pursuing a creative career. In Jan., source told Page Six that he was working on becoming an artist under a fake name. “Embtto” is the name that he apparently wants to use and his work includes “digital and mixed media process” pieces that are described as “abstract.” The outlet also reported that he as prepping for a show at Tel Aviv gallery in Israel.