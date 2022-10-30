Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, Rocks Baggy Jeans & Converse On Grocery Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina: Photo

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt had their mother-daughter day this weekend, less than a week after the doting mom visited her other daughter, Zahara, at college.

October 30, 2022 12:35PM EDT
Angelina Jolie, 47, and her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, had a fun shopping day over the weekend. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, got some groceries as they showed off casual yet stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a gray top and matching sweatpants under a long black coat and black platform sandals as her look-alike wore a gray sweatshirt, light jeans, and black sneakers.

Angelina had her long hair down and added sunglasses as she held a coffee and a brown bag. Vivienne had her hair pulled back in a low short ponytail and wore a light blue face mask to keep safe. She also held a smaller brown bag that may have had a snack in it.

The grocery shopping trip comes less than a week after Angelina visited her other daughter Zahara, 17, at Spelman College. The visit was during the Atlanta, GA school’s Homecoming Weekend and the superstar tried to keep a low profile while walking around the campus with Zahara, who is a freshman. Despite trying to go by unnoticed, Angelina was happy to chat and take photos with people when they asked during the eventful weekend.

Earlier this month, Angelina was also seen on another shopping trip with Vivienne. They were photographed outside the stores in Los Angeles, CA and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras. The duo both wore comfortable-looking outfits, including a white maxi dress with a gray shawl for Angelina, and a graphic white t-shirt and gray sweatpants for Vivienne, and carried as they searched for various products.

Angelina is known for often going out and about with her six kids, which also includes Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne’s twin, Knox, 14, despite the troubles she’s been having with their dad, Brad. The former couple recently made headlines when Angelina accused him of physically violent toward her and their kids, in court documents that were filed in connection with their ongoing legal battle over a winery. Brad’s rep denied the allegations, however, and told CNN that “Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue.”

