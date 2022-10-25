Angelina Jolie Visits Daughter Zahara, 17, At Spelman College For Homecoming & They Take Pics With Fans

The star kept a low profile but was happy to chat with Zahara's peers. Angie's oldest daughter is a freshman at the Atlanta HBCU.

By:
October 25, 2022 10:43AM EDT
Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt
View gallery
Image Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock


Angelina Jolie may be one of the most famous women in the world, but she was just regular old mom while visiting daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia over their Homecoming weekend, Oct. 22nd and 23rd. The Academy Award-winner, 47, tried to keep a low profile while roaming around campus with her girl, who is a freshman at the HBCU, but she was happy to chat and take a few pics with fans when stopped.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie visited daughter Zahara at Spelman College over the weekend. (CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Some students tweeted about their experience with Angie, noting how approachable she was. “Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” Twitter user @coco_michelle__ wrote.

The actress/director looked low-key yet chic in the photo, wearing her classic uniform of neutrals as she posed with Zahara and her Spellman peer. Effortlessly stylish Angelina paired a black dress with a camel-colored coat and wide sunglasses. Her stylish daughter, who has appeared on many a red carpet with mom, rocked a cute peasant top and blue jeans while beaming at the side.

Another fan with the Twitter handle @BlackrThaBerry found a subtle way to catch a selfie with the star. He posted a sneak shot and explained, how he told Angie, “Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?” Her reply? “Great plan!”

Zahara has a special bond with Angie, as her first daughter. She was adopted from Ethiopia in July of 2005, when she was 6-months-old. At the time, Angelina and Brad Pitt, 58, had been together for about a year. He did not officially adopt Zahara until 2006. Her siblings include Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Angelina celebrated Zahara’s enrollment at Spelman with a July Instagram post of her daughter and a few classmates decked out in blue and white college colors. She gushed about her undergrad in the caption, sharing, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

