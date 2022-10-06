Angelina Jolie Shops With Daughter Vivienne, 14, Amid Brad Pitt Lawsuit Drama: Photos

Angelina Jolie scored some bonding time with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, on Oct. 5. The ladies hit up a grocery store for a casual outing, and were photographed by paparazzi as they exited the establishment, in images that you can see here. Vivienne led the way, pushing a shopping cart while wearing a t-shirt and grey sweatpants. Meanwhile, Angie wore a white maxi dress with a grey shawl over her shoulders. She had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail and rocked slide sandals and sunglasses to complete her look.

The mother/daughter outing came amidst Angelina’s latest legal drama with her ex, Brad Pitt. On Oct. 4, Angelina countersued Brad amidst their legal battle over Chateau Miraval, a winery they purchased while they were a couple. Angelina sold her share of the winery in 2021 without Brad’s knowledge, which he sued her for. In her countersuit, Angelina claimed that Brad wanted her to sign an NDA to prevent her from discussing his alleged “physical and emotional abuse” before their Sept. 2016 divorce. She then went into detail with allegations about her ex-husband, claiming he was violent towards her and their children while aboard a private jet in 2016.

Brad was investigated by Child & Protective Services after the plane incident and was cleared in the investigation by Nov. 2016. However, Angelina maintains her story, and for the first time, went into specific details about what allegedly occurred aboard the aircraft. She claims that he “choked one of his children and struck another,” amongst other allegations. Of her reasoning for bringing up these allegations now, Angelina said, “When Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time.”

Meanwhile, Brad has continued to deny the allegations against him. “[Jolie’s] story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims,” a rep for the actor said. “Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did, but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue.”