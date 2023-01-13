Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara Smile As They Head Home From NYC Girls Trip: Photos

Angelina Jolie and her 18-year-old daughter Zahara are heading back home after a fun few days in New York City. The Maleficent actress, 47, and Spelman College student were photographed arriving at JFK Airport ahead of a departing flight on Friday, Jan. 13. They appeared to be in a chipper mood, as both flashed huge smiles as they walked side by side.

The sweet mother-daughter duo kept it fairly casual for their trip to the airport. Zahara dressed in light wash denim and a black crop top paired with classic black low rise Converse and a black jacket. She had her long, brown hair in braids that cascaded to her upper thighs. Meanwhile, her famous mother wore an all-black ensemble of pants, sneakers, a long peacoat, and a Yves Saint Laurent tote. She also wore dark aviators, despite being inside.

Their airport arrival came two days after they were spotted enjoying some retail therapy in the Big Apple on Jan. 10. Angie and Zahara were photographed leaving their Manhattan hotel, with Angie wearing the same coat mentioned above. The pair was also seen shopping out in Los Angeles last month after Zahara flew home from her Atlanta, Georgia-based university for winter break. They are certainly spending oodles of quality time together while they have it!

The Eternals star was on campus at Spelman in Aug. 2022 to move Zahara into school for the first time, an experience she had with her eldest son, Maddox, two years earlier. “Angelina has always had an incredibly close bond with Zahara so seeing her off to college is very bittersweet,” a person close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “They have been spending some extra alone time together because Angie knows how much she’s going to miss her little girl.”

It didn’t take Angie long to see her daughter, though, as she was back on campus in October visiting for Homecoming weekend. “Zahara was so happy that Angie was able to spend some time at her school,” a source gushed to HollywoodLife. “It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings.”

“Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?” Angelina Jolie: “Great plan!” pic.twitter.com/ZUFcpHsCI1 — JB1 (@BlackrThaBerry) October 23, 2022

The insider even said that Angelina graciously took time to snap pictures with some fans, as seen above. “It was a total surprise for all the students and everybody wanted to speak with them and get photos,” they added.

Angelina shares Zahara, Maddox, and her four other kids with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Zahara and Maddox, 21, are adopted, along with their brother, Pax Thien, 19. The actors also have three biological kids: Shiloh Nouvel, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.