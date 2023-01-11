Angelina Jolie Treats Daughter Zahara, 18, To NYC Shopping Trip Before She Goes Back To School: Photos

Angelina held Zahara's hand as they enjoyed some retail therapy before the college student heads back to her studies at Spelman.

Angelina Jolie proved she is quite the doting mom as she treated one of her daughters to an incredible shopping spree! The Oscar winner was spotted in the Big Apple alongside Zahara Jolie-Pitt on Wednesday, Jan. 10 during a delightful day of retail therapy before the 18-year-old heads back to Spelman College for the upcoming semester. Dressed in a stylish black overcoat, Angelina held the hand of Zahara, who was rocking a chic grey jacket for the fun day out. 

Angelina Jolie and Zahara shop in New York in January 2023. (Splashnews)

Just a few weeks ago, the darling mother/daughter duo had stepped out for a small shopping expedition. After arriving home from Spelman for the holiday break, Zahara and Angelina managed to hit up the shops in Los Angeles this time, looking just as chic and fabulous as they did during the New York spree.

As fans know, Angelina has been very invested in Zahara’s new life as a college student. The Eternals star even visited her eldest girl last semester for Homecoming, which was certainly welcomed by the young intellect. “Zahara was so happy that Angie was able to spend some time at her school,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings.”

Angelina Jolie and Zahara looked super chic while out in the Big Apple in Jan. 2023. (Splashnews)

Of course, Angelina tried to keep a low profile, but that’s not exactly easy for a world-famous movie star. The insider continued, “It was a total surprise for all the students and everybody wanted to speak with them and get photos,” adding how Zahaar just “loves that everybody loved her mom.”

Along with Zahara, Angelina also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, with her ex Brad PittShe is currently entangled in a legal battle with Brad, where she’s attempting to win full custody of the kids. The famous exes were first linked up romantically in 2005. In August 2014, the pair married, only to split just two years later.

