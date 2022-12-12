Angelina Jolie Enjoys Mother-Daughter Shopping Day With Zahara Home From School: Photos

Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt is home for the holidays! Angelina, 47, took her 17-year-old daughter shopping in Los Angeles on December 12 during Zahara’s holiday break from Spelman College. Angelina wore an all-black ensemble that included a jacket and pants. The Maleficent actress also rocked a pair of black sunglasses and she tied her hair in a ponytail for the shopping spree.

Zahara, who is a freshman at the Atlanta, Georgia-based university, wore a black and purple shirt with a grey sweater and black pants. The teenager also sported a pair of white sneakers. Angelina and her eldest child enjoyed the wonderful bonding moment together by shopping around the town before Christmas. The duo don’t get to spend as much time together nowadays since Zahara is busy at school.

Angelina saw Zahara off for her first year at Spelman College back in early August. At the time, the Tomb Raider star posed next to her daughter and Spelman’s Vice-President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, for the official campus drop-off. Zahara is the second of Angelina and Brad Pitt‘s children to go off to college. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 21, currently attends Yonsei University in South Korea.

In October, Angelina visited Zahara for Homecoming weekend, and an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Zahara was “so happy” to spend time with her famous mom at the school. “This time was so different because Zahara has made some really amazing friendships and bonds with other students on campus in just a few short months. Zahara was so thrilled to have her mom by her side while they celebrated homecoming,” the source explained.

Zahara has a special bond with Angelina, as her first daughter. She was adopted from Ethiopia in July of 2005, when she was 6-months-old. Zahara wasn’t officially adopted by Brad until 2006. Her siblings include Maddox, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.