Hailey Bieber Slams Fake Selena Gomez Feud: It’s ‘Completely Made-Up & Twisted’

While chatting with Bloomberg’s The Circuit on Jun. 30, Hailey Bieber, 26, addressed the feud rumors between her and Selena Gomez, 30. As dedicated HollywoodLife readers know, fans of both of the ladies have often pitted the two of them against each other since Hailey married Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, 29. “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” the model explained to the outlet. “This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous.”

The 26-year-old then made it clear where she stood on the rumored feud saying that she’s “not okay” with it. “I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not okay with the kind of division that it caused,” she said. “I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I want to be able to bring people together and I think that it was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and it doesn’t have to be about this whole divisive nature.”

Justin’s wife then agreed with reporter, Emily Chang, after she called the “narrative” a “frustrating old” one due to fans pitting Selena and Hailey against each other “because of a man.” The brunette beauty expressed that she has repeated herself countless times in efforts to squash the rumors. “I hate it,” Hailey quipped. “I’ve hated it since the beginning and it goes back to being misunderstood. Time and time again I say there is no issue and it’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man.”

Hailey went on to say that she often worries that the rumored drama could negatively effect her beauty brand. “I don’t want silly made-up drama to affect what I’m focusing and working on,” the businesswoman said. “There’s narratives that exist for me that really hurt my feelings and make me really upset.” Most recently, Hailey took to her Instagram Story on Jun. 12 to discourage fans from leaving negative comments on anyone else’s social media. “If you’re leaving rude or mean comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever condone hateful, mean or nasty comments,” she penned in the since-deleted post. “Doing that is not supporting me..if you are participating in that you are a part of a culture I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

Selena famously dated Hailey’s husband on-and-off from 2011 until their final break up in 2018. Interestingly, the “Peaches” hitmaker and Hailey got married in Sept. 2018, shortly after his split from the now 30-year-old. When Emily asked the starlet if she is “trying to separate” herself from the Baldwin family and her husband’s stardom, Hailey was quick to note that it seems “hard” to do. “It’s hard to say that you can separate it, because this is my life. That is the family I come from and that is my husband,” she explained. “There is no denying that and I don’t want to try run away from that.” Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, 57, and his wife, Kennya Baldwin, 55. Her uncle is also 30 Rock alum Alec Baldwin, 65.