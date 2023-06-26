Jennifer Lawrence Proudly Celebrates Pride Month In NYC With Rainbow Flag: Photo

Jennifer Lawrence celebrated Pride during the New York City parade on Sunday, June 25. While out for a walk, the actress, 32, bought a rainbow flag, which she proudly displayed on her son’s stroller. Jennifer enjoyed the beautiful summer weather that rolled into the Big Apple, just in time for Pride.

Jennifer didn’t appear to be joined by her one-year-old son Cy as she pushed the empty stroller. She reportedly bought the Pride flag from a vendor in Washington Square Park. Besides the flag, the No Hard Feelings actress was dressed pretty low-key for the Sunday stroll. She rocked a pair of white pants and matching Adidas sneakers, along with a black t-shirt. She accessorized with a chain, a white cap, and a pair of sunglasses.

Tons of stars have participated in Pride and attended events showing support for the LGBTQ+ community since June began. Besides Jennifer, Christina Aguilera also participated in the NYC Pride parade, by giving an amazing performance of tons of her hit songs.

Jennifer’s New York outing comes just weeks after her new comedy No Hard Feelings premiered. She had tons of stylish looks for events surrounding the movie, like when she sported a sheer black dress with long, leather gloves to the movie’s London premiere. She kept the sheer theme going when she wore a white outfit to the afterparty for the movie’s New York City premiere.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress regularly seems to enjoy taking relaxing walks through New York City, especially with her son. She became a mom with her husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022. Jennifer and the art gallery director have been married since October 2019, and Cy is their only child. Jennifer opened up about some of the anxieties she experiences as a mom in an “Actors on Actors” interview with Viola Davis for Variety in December 2022. “Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We’re outside. What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?” she said.