‘No Hard Feelings’ Review: Jennifer Lawrence Is A Comedy Queen In Raunchy & Heartfelt Film

In a post-COVID world, the raunchy comedy hasn’t had the easiest time on the road to the big screen. Movie theaters have been all about the latest blockbuster or Marvel installment. That’s why No Hard Feelings is such a refreshing treat for those that really just want to have fun and belly-laugh their way through a nearly 2-hour movie.

Jennifer Lawrence stars as Maddie, a young woman on a mission to save her mom’s house. After failing to pay her property taxes, her car is taken away, which prevents her from Ubering through the Montauk summer. She leaps at the opportunity to “date” a 19-year-old named Percy in exchange for a car.

After a less-than-stellar introduction, Maddie and Percy hit it off. Maddie begins to care for Percy and urges him to show the world just how great he is. As Maddie pushes Percy out of his comfort zone, he helps her not be so afraid of change.

No Hard Feelings wouldn’t work the one and only JLaw. The Oscar winner had a sharp rise to superstardom with The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook. Although her filmography is stacked, she’s never done a comedy quite like this. Jennifer dives headfirst into this wild, hilarious, envelope-pushing role, and doesn’t look back. She feels right at home in the comedy world — her comic timing is excellent — and looks like she’s having the time ofher life.

Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays Percy, is every bit Jennifer’s equal. Their chemistry creates a perfect balance in the film. For his feature film debut, Andrew proves he’s a force to be reckoned with on the big screen. The actor also gets to show off those incredible vocals with a stunning piano cover of the Hall & Oates song “Maneater” that may just leave you in tears.

There’s the issue of the age gap between Maddie and Percy, with Maddie being 32 and Percy being 19. No Hard Feelings addresses this problematic element and, thankfully, doesn’t romanticize it.

No Hard Feelings isn’t a game-changing comedy, but it’s exactly what we need right now. The film is one of many movies out this summer that prove you still have a blast at the movies and not have to be a big-budget superhero film. You’ll laugh, gasp, and maybe even tear up over the course of No Hard Feelings. So sit back, relax, and enjoy JLaw’s ride.