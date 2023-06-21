Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Sheer White Dress For ‘No Hard Feelings’ Premiere Party

Jennifer Lawrence looked absolutely stunning when she wore a sheer white dress to a 'No Hard Feelings' premiere after-party in NYC.

June 21, 2023 9:36AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence 'No Hard Feelings' film premiere, London, UK - 12 Jun 2023
New York, NY - Actress Jennifer Lawrence and other guests attend the 'No Hard Feelings' premiere afterparty at Harry's Table in New York City. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lawrence'No Hard Feelings' film premiere, New York, USA - 20 Jun 2023
Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence has been on a roll with her outfits while doing press for her new film No Hard Feelings and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 32-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a fitted white sheer dress that put her toned legs on full display to an after-party for the film premiere in NYC on June 20.

jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence looked fabulous in a sheer white dress at a ‘No Hard Feelings’ after-party in NYC on June 20. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

For the outing, Jennifer rocked a sleeveless white dress with a sheer neckline and a fitted mini dress. The bottom half of the skirt was completely sheer, revealing her long legs, and she accessorized with a pair of metallic gold Manolo Blahnik Chaos Patent Ankle-Strap Sandals, a Manolo Blahnik Caprilong Gold Nappa Leather Jewel Buckle Clutch, and Tabayer Oera jewelry.

Earlier in the evening, JLaw slayed the red carpet at the NYC premiere when she rocked a one-shoulder white Dior Pre-Fall 2023 gown. The Grecian goddess dress featured a cinched-in waist and a fitted skirt and she accessorized with simple gold jewelry. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down in. loose waves while parted to the side. A sultry smokey eye and matte nude lip tied her look together.

jennifer lawrence
Earlier that night, Jennifer rocked this one-shoulder white Dior Pre-Fall 2023 gown to the NYC premiere. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Jennifer’s outfits have been stunning lately and aside from these looks, she recently stole the show at the London premiere when she wore a sheer black Dior Fall 2023 gown with sequin floral embellishments all over it, revealing her strapless bra underneath.

Jennifer’s sleeveless black dress featured a completely see-through bodice that showed off her plunging bra while the bottom half of the dress was a black skirt covered in sequins. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thin black belt and accessorized with elbow-length black leather gloves and jewelry by Anita Ko and Ana Khouri. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair slicked back into a tight ponytail while a super dark smokey eye and matte brown lip tied her look together.

