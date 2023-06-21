Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Sheer White Dress For ‘No Hard Feelings’ Premiere Party

Jennifer Lawrence has been on a roll with her outfits while doing press for her new film No Hard Feelings and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 32-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a fitted white sheer dress that put her toned legs on full display to an after-party for the film premiere in NYC on June 20.

For the outing, Jennifer rocked a sleeveless white dress with a sheer neckline and a fitted mini dress. The bottom half of the skirt was completely sheer, revealing her long legs, and she accessorized with a pair of metallic gold Manolo Blahnik Chaos Patent Ankle-Strap Sandals, a Manolo Blahnik Caprilong Gold Nappa Leather Jewel Buckle Clutch, and Tabayer Oera jewelry.

Earlier in the evening, JLaw slayed the red carpet at the NYC premiere when she rocked a one-shoulder white Dior Pre-Fall 2023 gown. The Grecian goddess dress featured a cinched-in waist and a fitted skirt and she accessorized with simple gold jewelry. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down in. loose waves while parted to the side. A sultry smokey eye and matte nude lip tied her look together.

Jennifer’s outfits have been stunning lately and aside from these looks, she recently stole the show at the London premiere when she wore a sheer black Dior Fall 2023 gown with sequin floral embellishments all over it, revealing her strapless bra underneath.

Jennifer’s sleeveless black dress featured a completely see-through bodice that showed off her plunging bra while the bottom half of the dress was a black skirt covered in sequins. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thin black belt and accessorized with elbow-length black leather gloves and jewelry by Anita Ko and Ana Khouri. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair slicked back into a tight ponytail while a super dark smokey eye and matte brown lip tied her look together.