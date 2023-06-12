Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Sheer Black Sequin Gown At ‘No Hard Feelings’ Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence looked absolutely stunning at the 'No Hard Feelings' premiere in London when she wore a completely sheer black gown.

June 12, 2023 3:34PM EDT
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence always looks fabulous on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the No Hard Feelings premiere in London on June 12. The 32-year-old rocked a sheer black gown with sequin floral embellishments all over it, revealing her strapless bra underneath.

Jennifer Lawrence looked stunning in this sheer black sequin dress at the ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere in London on June 12. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

JLaw’s sleeveless black dress featured a completely see-through bodice that showed off her plunging bra while the bottom half of the dress was a black skirt covered in sequins. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thin black belt and accessorized with elbow-length black leather gloves and jewelry by Anita Ko and Ana Khouri. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair slicked back into a tight ponytail while a super dark smokey eye and matte brown lip tied her look together.

Earlier that same day, Jennifer was out in London when she rocked a head-to-toe gray outfit from The Row. She wore a sleeveless asymmetrical top that was cinched in at her waist and longer in the front than it was on the sides. She styled the top with a pair of matching, baggy wide-leg trousers and she accessorized with a The Row Kit leather clutch bag, a red circle Elsa Peretti Sevillana Pendant necklace, and a pair of round black sunglasses. She had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle while pin-straight.

Jennifer Lawrence & her co-stars at the ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Aside from these two gorgeous looks, Jennifer was recently at the Cannes Film Festival when she stole the show in a bright red Dior Haute Couture crepe silk gown. The spaghetti-strap dress featured a corset bodice and a flowy pleated skirt which she accessorized with a matching cape draped over her arms. She tapped her look off with a diamond choker necklace and straight hair.

