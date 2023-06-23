Bethenny Frankel Reacts To ‘And Just Like That’ Dissing Her In Season 2: Watch

Bethenny Frankel, 52, was mentioned in the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That — and not in a positive way. The MAX series shaded the former Real Housewives of New York City star in a scene with Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie and her realtor Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury. Carrie told Seema that she “almost bought a house in the Hamptons six times but always found a reason not to,” to which Seema responded, “Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?” Carrie laughed at the Bethenny diss — but Bethenny didn’t find it so funny in real life.

Bethenny — who lives in the Hamptons part-time — included the clip from the show in a June 22 Instagram video, where she reacted to what was said about her. The SkinnyGirl founder sipped her Forever Young rosé as the scene played above her. “When you’re off TV for years … AND JUST LIKE THAT … catty housewives are still talking about you,” Bethenny wrote over the video. In her caption, she wrote, “CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rosè wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture. Cheers ladies….”

Bethenny’s fans supported her and criticized the Sex and the City sequel series for poking fun at her. “I would rent a house in the Hamptons because of you,” one fan said in the comments section of Bethenny’s post. Another fan wrote, “Your makeup and dollar store videos are more entertaining than the SATC Reboot. just saying.” Bethenny’s former RHONY co-star Sonja Morgan chimed in, as well, and posted a crying-laughing emoji in response to Bethenny’s clapback.

Like Bethenny said, it’s been a while since she’s been on television. She left RHONY for a second time after season 11 in 2019, and then got her own competition reality show, The Big Shot With Bethenny, on HBO Max, but it was canceled after one season. Bethenny didn’t do Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 5 that just filmed with all ex-RHONY stars, including Sonja, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer. There was a rumor that Bethenny made a surprise appearance during the filming in St. Barts, but the mom-of-one shot that down on the latest episode of her Real Housewives-focused podcast, ReWives.

“I do often wear a hat and glasses, so everyone started saying that I was there, that I was going to St. Barts, and I didn’t correct immediately, because I was watching what was happening, because I wanted to see how far this stupid thing could go,” Bethenny said. She added, “I have to thank you all and people that write this stuff that really want me to be there, I’m just actually genuinely flattered, like, thank you.”