‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Miranda Discovers A Shocking Secret About Che

And Just Like That season 2 takes us back into the lives of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and their new friends. This time around, everyone’s getting laid. Carrie is finally moving on with her hot podcast producer, Franklyn. She’s also cooking in her kitchen for once — poaching eggs! After 25 years, this is what we call progress.

Carrie is gearing up to go to the Met Gala, and she’s bringing Seema along as her plus one. Lisa and Charlotte are going as well. Lisa is quickly trying to finish working on her documentary and trying to get more funding without her husband’s help.

The Met Gala theme is “Veiled Beauty.” Anthony is supposed to be Charlotte’s plus one, but those plans quickly change. Lily and Rock break the news to Charlotte that Harry thinks he’s going with her. She doesn’t know how to tell him that she never planned on taking him.

Meanwhile, Miranda is trying new things in the bedroom on her getaway, including a strap-on. Carrie calls Che to tell them about Franklyn. Carrie admits she’s hesitant about taking things to the next level with Franklyn so soon after Big.

Seema’s man wants her to meet his son, on the day of the Met Gala of all days. To try to keep things solid with her man, she opts out of the Met Gala. Now Carrie has an open plus one and extends an invite to Anthony.

Nya meets a very handsome man by the name of Toussaint during her night out. They have an instant connection. Later, she tries to FaceTime Andre after having a bit too much to drink. Things get awkward very quickly when she realizes he’s got another woman in his room as they’re working on music.

On the day of the Met Gala, Carrie learns about a seamstress stomach flu going around. The final fit work still needs to be done on her dress. It’s way too small as is and won’t fit over her head. Time is running out.

Miranda catches a weird vibe from Che and asks them about it. Che has something they’ve been afraid to tell Miranda. They’re on a diet. That’s why they were weird about Miranda hugging them. Miranda comforts an insecure Che during this vulnerable moment.

Miranda admits that she thought Che believed their relationship was just sexual and that she made a mistake coming to LA. “You are the most beautiful person I have ever seen,” Miranda tells Che.

After a lot of thinking, Carrie calls Franklyn and tells him she’s not ready to take any type of next step yet. He’s okay with whatever she wants.

Seema finds out that her man is still living with his ex-wife, and she believes she’s wasting her time. She decides at the last minute to go to the Met Gala after all. Carrie has to break the news to Anthony that he can no longer go.

Everyone begins heading to the Met Gala. When Harry realizes that he’s not walking the carpet or being seen on TV, he’s very much uninterested. Charlotte immediately phones Anthony about coming in Harry’s place, and he leaps at the opportunity.

Carrie’s Met Gala dress is a total disaster, and it’s now or never. She has to go with a plan B. It doesn’t bring back the greatest memories, but desperate times call for desperate measures. She “repurposes her pain” by re-wearing her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress with the bird headpiece.

At the beginning of episode 2, Nya and Andre talk about her sexy call gone wrong. He wants to work things out, but he’s still got babies on the brain. He mentions a surrogate to Nya.

Lily ends up selling her lavish clothes to pay for a new piano. She later sings a song that tells her parents that she feels like she’s not allowed to be herself. Charlotte is determined to get back Lily’s clothes, specifically a Chanel dress.

Miranda is going to AA while in LA. She later meets Tony Danza, who is set to play Che’s father in their TV show. After volunteering to clean up a beach, Miranda realizes she’s lost her phone and doesn’t remember Che’s number.

She calls Che to come get her, but they’ve got dinner with Tony Danza in an hour. Che tells Miranda to stay put. They’ve got someone to pick her up. Lyle shows up in a purple truck. He’s a local and a mixologist. Turns out, he’s still technically married to Che!

At dinner, Tony Danza reveals his fear of being canceled if he plays a Mexican dad in Che’s show. He thinks Che’s dad should be Italian and switch Che’s onscreen mom to be Mexican. Che reluctantly agrees with the changes.

Miranda confronts Che about still being married. Che doesn’t think it’s a big deal. “Che, I don’t know who you are,” Miranda says. Che explains that they and Lyle were just too lazy to get divorced. Their “marriage” means nothing.

Back in New York, Carrie’s podcast is canceled — and so is her new romance. Franklyn doesn’t think it’s a smart idea to go any further with the podcast or their relationship. He wants more, but she doesn’t. Franklyn’s not the guy for Carrie, but he’s a step in the right direction after her loss.