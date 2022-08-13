Tony Danza’s Kids: Everything To Know About ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Star’s 4 Children

Many know Tony Danza, 71, as the character Tony Micelli from the hit TV show Who’s The Boss? from the 1980s. He instantly became one of American TV’s greatest father figures, but he is also a real-life dad to his four kids. He welcomed his kids with two different women from his marriages with Tracy Robinson, 64, and Rhonda Yeoman.

Marc Anthony Danza

Tony welcomed his first son, Marc Anthony Danza, on January 29, 1971, with his first wife Rhonda Yeoman. Marc, 51, followed in his father’s footsteps as he also went on to become an actor. He even appeared alongside his father in the hit sitcom Taxi back in the late 1970s and 1980s. In the show, Marc played the character Brian Sims alongside other famous actors including Danny DeVito, Judd Hirsch, Christopher Lloyd, and more.

Marc is now all grown up, the 51-year-old is married to his wife Julie. The couple has one child together, who they welcomed on August 27, 2005. Back in 2017, Tony even shared a sweet photo of him and Marc on set and captioned the post, “Hanging with my son Marc on the set of Taxi. Now he’s got two boys of his own!”

Gina Danza

Gina Danza, 39, is the second oldest of all of Tony’s kids. He and his first wife Rhonda welcomed her into their lives in 1983. Although Gina’s older brother was drawn to the spotlight, Gina was not as much. There is little publicly known about Tony’s first daughter.

Katherine Danza

Katherine Danza, 35, is Tony’s second daughter and child that he had with his second wife Tracy. Tracy gave birth to Katherine back in 1987, after being married to Tony for one year. Katherine did not pursue an acting career, but she does work with many high profile celebrities because she is a makeup artist. She has featured much of her work on her Instagram page, showing off her work on celebrities from Rachel Bilson, Leighton Meester, Malin Akerman, and more. Her Instagram bio says, “Freelance Makeup Artist | contact for personal tutorials/makeup bag overhauls.”

Emily Danza

Emily Danza, is the youngest of the Danza kids at the age of 29. Tony and Tracy welcomed her into their lives back in 1993, about six years after their daughter Katherine was born. Emily lives a private life, unlike some of her other siblings, and does not appear to be on any social media pages like her sister Katherine.

Although Tony’s kids are all grown up, he is clearly a proud father to four amazing kids.