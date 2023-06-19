Allison Holker Remembers Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss In Emotional Father’s Day Post

Allison Holker honored her late husband Stephen tWitch Boss on the first Father’s Day since his tragic death. The professional dancer, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 18 and shared a black-and-white photo of her and tWitch with their children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3. The whole family had big smiles on their faces in the gorgeous snapshot. “We love you Stephen forever and always,” Allison wrote in the caption of her post, remembering her late spouse.

Allison lost her husband and the father of her children to suicide on December 13. Twitch was 40 years old when he decided to take his own life, and the news of his death broke everyone’s hearts. He was most famous for being the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 to 2022. Twitch was also a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, which is how he met his future wife.

Allison did her first TV interview after tWitch’s death in May and admitted that she’s still “shocked” her husband is gone. “No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming,” she admitted to Hoda Kotb on TODAY. “No one — and that breaks my heart too.” Allison also revealed that she’s had “some really hard conversations” with her kids about tWitch’s passing.

Since tWitch’s death, Allison has made it her goal to carry on the late DJ’s legacy by teaching her children about kindness, joy, and love. She’s also honoring tWitch by releasing a children’s book that they wrote together before he died. Allison announced the book, Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, which will be out on January 16, 2024. In an interview with PEOPLE, Allison revealed that she wrote a dedication to tWitch that will be included in the book.

“I’d always had a dream of coming out with a children’s book,” Allison said in the interview. “We were allowing the kids to start being part of the process, and it’s something we were so proud of, and we still are so proud of,” she added. “It’s something that I hope really can be seen by people, and is our true essence as a family.”