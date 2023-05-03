Allison Holker Cries In 1st TV Interview After tWitch’s Death: ‘I’m Still Shocked’

Allison Holker was overcome with emotion during her first televised interview since the death of her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss‘. Speaking with Hoda Kotb in a interview aired on Wednesday for the Today show, Allison began to cry as she opened up about the shocking suicide of the beloved dancer and The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, who passed away in December at the age of 40. “I still feel like the rest of the world where I’m still shocked,” Allison explained. “No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too.”

The mother of three said she was blindsided by her husband’s death and “so sad” that his suffering was in silence. “He wanted to be the strong one for everyone and I think that was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help,” she added. “He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone’s Superman, and he said that a lot.”

Allison, also a dancer, met her late beau when they appeared on So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. They would go on to marry in Dec. 2013 and welcome son, Maddox, 7, and daughter, Zaia, 3, together. Stephen also adopted Allison’s eldest daughter, Weslie, 14, who she had from a previous relationship.

The former model revealed to Hoda that all three kids are still adjusting to their father’s absence. “They still see me have my highs and lows because there’s a lot of it,” she added. “All I can do is just try to move forward.”

“There’s been some really hard conversations,” Allison added. “To us, Daddy’s in the stars. So we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want. … They just ask, ‘When is daddy coming back?’ and that’s a really hard one.”

Speaking on how she is handling the difficult period, Allison revealed that stopped asking herself if there was something she could have done differently to help her husband with his mental health struggles. “I did it a lot in the beginning,” she told Hoda. “I eventually had to tell myself, I can’t change anything that’s happened.”