Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Twitch In Tearful, Heartrending Video: ‘Everyone Is In Pain’

Ellen DeGeneres returned to Twitter with an emotional video as she continues to mourn her late DJ and sidekick Stephen “DJ tWitch” Boss. Filmed outside, the talk show host, 64, revealed that she’s in “pain” after his death by suicide at the age of 40 on Dec. 14. “I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been very tough for everyone,” she began in the video filmed outdoors, which was shared to Twitter and Instagram on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23.

“Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it. The holidays are hard I think anyway, but to honor Twitch the best thing we can do is to laugh and to hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do,” the former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show said, encouraging fans to pay tribute to him.

“It’s hard. It seems impossible, but that’s how we honor him. We hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we’re there for them,” the Louisiana native went on. “Check in on people. Happy holidays everybody. It’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everyone in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honor him and think about him and send love to one another,” she also said.

Twitch was best known for appearing on her show starting back in 2014, remaining on the program until it wrapped its final season in 2022. Beyond his gig with Ellen, he also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in addition to judging on World Of Dance. He took his dancing skills to the big screen, as well, in films like Step Up 3D and Magic Mike XXL.

Ellen initially mourned him with a post on Instagram shortly after news of his death broke. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” she penned.