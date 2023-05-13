Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker & Daughter Weslie, 14, Make 1st Public Appearance Since His Death

Allison Holker and her eldest daughter Weslie Fowler, 14, have made their first public appearance since the tragic death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black gown as they stepped out for the NAMI WLA Mental Health Gala at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Friday, May 12. Allison, 35, looked gorgeous in a silk one shoulder dress with lace trim details and a subtle cutout, opting to keep her hair back in a sleek bun to show off her drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Weslie — who Stephen adopted in 2013 after marrying Allison that same year — looked so grown up in a velvet black dress! The 14-year-old sported a silver cross necklace around her neck and a matching silver watch as she snuggled up to her mom on the carpet for a photo. The ladies were in attendance for the event as they were also honorees for the evening, which coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month. Both Weslie and Allison accepted the Heart Of A Champion Award as a tribute for the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, who died by suicide in December at just 40 years old. Only Weslie attended the event, as her younger siblings Maddox Laurel Boss, 6, and Zaia Boss, 3, did not appear to be present.

The red carpet appearance comes just over a week after Allison gave her first televised interview since Stephen’s death to Hoda Kotb on The TODAY Show. “[Stephen] wanted to be the strong one for everyone and I think it was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help,” she said to the morning show host. “I still feel like I’m like the rest of the world, where I’m still shocked,” she explained, saying that she didn’t “see it coming.”

As Twitch died without a will, Allison made a motion to file a California Spousal Property Petition in family court on Monday, February 6, to receive half of his estate — which included his production company Stephen Boss Productions, Inc., as well as any future artistic earnings. She was successfully awarded half per court documents on April 29.