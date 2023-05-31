Allison Holker Brings 3 Kids To ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Premiere 5 Months After tWitch’s Death

Allison Holker took her three children to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere in Los Angeles, almost six months after the death of her husband Stephen tWitch Boss. Allison posed on the red carpet at the May 30 event with her daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 3, and her son Maddox, 7, and they got to screen the animated superhero movie early with other celebrities and fans. It was the first public event that Allison attended with all three of her kids, since she lost her husband to suicide on December 13.

Allison seemed to be in good spirits at the premiere and she looked absolutely gorgeous in her outfit. She wore a denim long-sleeved top with a matching skirt and a pair of white heels. The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant also wore hoop earrings and slicked back her hair in a neat bun. She lovingly embraced her kids as they took group photos on the carpet.

All three of Allison’s children were dressed in style for the new Spider-Man movie as well. Weslie — who is Allison’s daughter from a previous relationship, and was adopted by tWitch in 2013 — wore a black striped suit. Maddox wore a red tracksuit and Zaia wore a black jacket with white hearts and a red dress. The siblings all wore matching black and white sneakers to the star-studded event.

Allison and her family have been in mourning ever since tWitch’s shocking death at the age of 40. Allison recently did an interview with Hoda Kotb for TODAY and admitted that she’s still “shocked” her husband is gone. “No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too,” she said. Allison also revealed that she’s had “some really hard conversations” with her kids who are still adjusting to the loss of their dad.

Allison met her late beau when they appeared on So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. They would go on to marry in Dec. 2013 and created a beautiful family with their three kids. Since tWitch’s death, Allison has made it her goal to carry on the late DJ’s legacy by teaching her children about kindness, joy, and love.