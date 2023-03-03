Allison Holker Snuggles Up To Kids Maddox, 7, & Zaia, 3, Nearly 3 Months After Twitch’s Tragic Death

Moving forward. Allison Holker, 34, snuggled up sweetly with her two children in a heartwarming picture shared nearly three months after the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. In the Instagram pic, the mama put on a brave face and smiled happily while sitting on a couch with son Maddox, 7 on her lap. Beside her sat daughters Weslie, 14, with Zaia, 3, on her lap. Allison looked casual in a pair of jeans and white t shirt, and she wore her long hair down in soft waves. Her kids were similarly dressed, and also appeared happy in the photo.

“My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine,” the DWTS pro captioned the March 3 photo. “And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up. I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy.” Ellen DeGeneres commented, “I think about you all every day.”

Allison’s husband Stephen, a famed DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 to 2022, died by suicide on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at just 40 years old. Allison released a statement on the tragic loss the follwowing day “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the statement read, per PEOPLE. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued, touching on his legacy. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”