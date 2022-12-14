Jennifer Lopez & Derek Hough ‘Saddened’ By ‘World Of Dance’ Co-Star tWitch’s Death

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her World of Dance co-star Derek Hough, 37, took to their respective Instagram accounts on Dec. 14 to mourn the late dancer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul… Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children Sending you love and strength,” the “On The Floor” songstress captioned a group photo with the fallen actor. Twitch, who died on Wednesday, previously starred on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the comedian’s DJ, and later became an executive producer on the hit show.

Derek wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram to mourn his late friend and also used the same photo as JLo. “My heart is aching for @allisonholker [Allison Holker] and their beautiful family during this time. My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost,” his post read. “When I think of twitch I think of Wisdom, Love, Light and Laughter. He brought joy to everyone he encountered and was an inspiration to all. It’s gonna take some time to fully process this. May you rest in peace my friend. We love you.”

Ellen DeGeneres, 64, also took to her show’s Instagram account to share a tribute post for tWitch. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” the TV personality captioned the photo of them hugging. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Stephen’s death was first reported by TMZ, who revealed that the late star died by suicide on Dec. 14. His wife, Allison, 34, also confirmed the tragic news in a statement to PEOPLE. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” At the end of her statement, which also asked for privacy, the 34-year-old left a message for her late husband. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” Allison concluded.

The dancer, actor, and executive producer was born in 1982 in Montgomery, Alabama. He died on Dec. 14, 2022, at 40 years old. Stephen is survived by his wife, Allison, who also starred alongside him on So You Think You Can Dance, in 2013. The couple also welcomed three kids: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Twitch previously appeared on many hit TV shows including So You Think You Can Dance, World of Dance, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Real Dirty Dancing, and many more.