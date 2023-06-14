Ryan Reynolds, Dad Of 4, Jokes that Vasectomies ‘Don’t Actually Work’ In New Aviation Gin Ad: Watch

Ryan Reynolds, 46, made a quick appearance to joke about vasectomies at the end of the latest ad for his Aviation Gin, released on Wednesday, June 14. The ad was released just in time for Father’s Day and features country singer Jessie James Decker, 35, showing viewers how to make a cocktail called “The Vasectomy.” Before the end of the commercial, Ryan made an appearance alongside Jessie’s husband Eric Decker, 36.

As the commercial started, Jessie introduced the cocktail recipe that she was going to make by making a joke at her husband’s expense. “It’s Father’s Day, and that means it’s time for another vasectomy—something my husband has refused to get,” she said.

After she finished, Eric showed up to sip the drink, but Ryan quickly sped by to grab the bottle of gin. “You know those don’t actually work. Like, at all,” he said. After he left, Jessie whispered to her husband, “Don’t listen to him. They work.”

While he was making a joke about vasectomies, Ryan is a father to four children with his wife Blake Lively, 35. The pair have three daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple welcomed their fourth child in February. Meanwhile, Jessie and Eric are parents to three children: Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.

With some innuendo, Jessie revealed that the cocktail was both “so good and so easy” to make. The ingredients for the recipe included 1 oz. of cranberry juice, 1.25 oz. of Aviation Gin, a squeeze of lemon, and three ounces of Betty Buzz tonic. After putting the ingredients in a glass, stir, and garnish with an orange peal. While making the drink, Jessie peppered the recipe with a few jokes about vasectomies, like showing that the orange was too long and needed a “snip.”

While this year was Jessi’s turn to make “The Vasectomy,” it has become a bit of a Father’s Day tradition for Ryan to release an ad showing how to make “the mother of all cocktails,” starting in 2021. Ahead of Father’s Day 2022, Ryan tapped Nick Cannon, who’s a father of 12, to show how to make the cocktail. “The one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails, The Vasectomy. Lord knows I need one,” Nick joked.