Jessie James Decker Says Eric Refuses To Get A Vasectomy & Teases A Possible 4th Pregnancy

Jessie James Decker has three kids, and she, nor her husband Eric Decker, is ruling out a fourth. The 34-year-old country singer admitted in a new interview published Wednesday, Jan. 25 that the 35-year-old former wide receiver “refuses” to get a vasectomy and that they are not actively trying to prevent pregnancy. “I keep asking him, ‘Go make that [vasectomy] appointment,’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” she told Us Weekly. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

Although Jessie admitted having another kid any time soon is “probably a no”, she also said she is not totally against it. “I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing. We’re not doing anything to truly prevent that,” she confessed.

Jessie told the publication the same story almost exactly one year ago when the possibility of Eric receiving a vasectomy was brought up. “He won’t book it. He will not book it,” she admitted to Us Weekly on Jan. 28, 2022. Eric, however, admitted he was leaning toward getting the surgery and even said “the papers are filled out”. However, opening up about his mindset, he added, “It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel. I’m a little nervous about it, to be honest.”

The Just Feed Me author shared that she sometimes wants one more kid in a June 2022 chat with HollywoodLife. “It depends on the month!” she told HL in the EXCLUSIVE interview. “I go through phases… this month is a ‘No.’ Next month might be a ‘Yes.’” She added, “You know, I’m in a really good place, and I feel young and Eric and I are certainly not preventing anything!”

The Kittenish founder and Eric tied the knot in 2013 and have welcomed three kids since: daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4. Their children made headlines over the summer after a photo of them at the beach with very defined abs shocked fans and even angered some trolls. Jessie opened up about the backlash in a Jan. 19 interview with Us Weekly and explained why the whole ordeal “confused” her. “I think if anything I was like, ‘This is so wild.’ My kids are athletic, they are outside and genetics have a big play,” she told the outlet.

“Like, my siblings had six packs when we were kids and so did Eric and his sister,” she continued. “They were just genetics and my kids are extremely active and I’m not gonna apologize for it. There are a lot of times where I’m not gonna speak up about things, but they’re my kids and I’m a mama bear.”

She concluded, “And for me, it was ridiculous. I’m proud of them and they’re very active and they have their passions with sports and performing and, like, let’s encourage that.”