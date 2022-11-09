Jessie James Decker Rocks Plunging Red Bedazzled Gown At 2022 CMA Awards

Jessie James Decker left little to the imagination at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9. The 34-year-old rocked a bright red halterneck dress that was covered in crystals and had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

The red dress hugged Jessie’s figure perfectly and made her chest pop. She let the dress speak for itself and opted out of any accessories other than a metallic red clutch, a dainty choker necklace, and diamond stud earrings.

As for her glam, Jessie had her light brown hair down in super voluminous waves while parted to the side. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Emma Willis, featured a sultry light red shimmery smokey eye with super thick black cat-eye liner and she topped her look off with a glossy nude lip.

Jessie was joined by her husband, Eric Decker, who looked handsome in a navy blue blazer with black satin lapels. Under his jacket, he wore a black button-down shirt with a silk black tie and styled it with a pair of tuxedo pants. Tying his look together was a pair of bedazzled black loafers that matched his wife’s sparkly gown.

Jessie has been on a roll with her outfits this week and just last night she attended the 70th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville when she rocked a skintight, royal blue mini dress. The low-cut mini also revealed ample cleavage and she accessorized with matching elbow-length satin gloves with ruffles at the hems. A pair of strappy blue heels and a leather clutch completed her look.