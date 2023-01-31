Jessie James Decker Teases New Music She’s ‘Always Wanted To Do’ With Her ‘True’ Sound (Exclusive)

Jessie James Decker’s sultry vocals shine on her latest duet with longtime friend Billy Currington, “I Still Love You.” The songstress told HollywoodLife.com that she “loves” the single, as it highlights what she calls her “real sound.” “I love it so much. This is the kind of music I’ve been just always wanted to do,” she told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. While Jessie’s other songs like “Flip My Hair” and “Should Have Known Better” are absolute jams, “I Still Love You” offers a raw, stripped back listen at her robust range and delicious-sounding vocals.

“Sometimes it’s hard… but that’s the true me and it felt so good to do. Billy really encouraged me to do it. And that’s the kind of music I should be doing and I want to do. It’s the real me,” she continued. Jessie went on to recall meeting Billy when she was a 17-year-old and he came to perform at a charity event nearby her high school. “I rolled up in the meet and greet line and I said, “I’m a singer. One day I’m going to open for you on tour, and I’m going to be signed in Nashville. And we’re going to work together.’ He was like, ‘Oh, really? Are you any good?'”

Jessie remembered giving the “Good Directions” singer her information and a demo, and Billy went on to introduce her to the publisher she is still with today. “He was a huge part of me breaking into Nashville, so I’ll always be grateful,” she told HL. “Fast forward, it only made sense to have Billy do the song with me. He’s my favorite singer in Nashville and just one of my dear friends.”

Jessie spoke with HL in partnership with Heluva Good! to discuss their Heluva Good! Dips ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12! The star helped the company launch their limited-edition candles that bring to life the scents of the Big Game, like Heluva Good!’s French Onion, Buffalo Wing, Buttermilk Ranch and Potato Chip dips. ” I went to smell them and I was blown away,” Jessie laughed. “It smells just like them, it’s kind of crazy!” Not only can you snack on Heluva Good! Dips during the big game, but you can also fill your party with these delicious snack-inspired scents.

