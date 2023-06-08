‘Match Me Abroad’ Exclusive Preview: Stanika Uses Translator App To Dump Her Date

Things start to get a bit heated between Stanika and Saleh during their second date on TLC’s new hit show Match Me Abroad! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sunday, June 11 episode, Stanika finds herself using a translator app to communicate more efficiently with Saleh, but the pair end up speaking in a language that is the complete opposite of love. “There may be some language barriers, but I am definitely judging him because I’m starting to feel that he’s talking to me in a rude manner,” Stanika exclaims. “This is going downhill and fast.”

The clip opens with Saleh using the Google Translate app to ask Stanika what “style” of man she likes to date. As she begins to explain in English, Saleh appears a bit perturbed and asks her to use the app. Stanika obliges and says, via app, that she is into a “manly man” who is “respectful.”

On his second question, about what family means to her, Saleh tells Stanika to show “effort” by using the translator app, which is when Stanika feels he is being rude. She, in turn, decides to grill him on his treatment of his mother during their last date, where he appeared to talk down to his parents.

“I saw out the corner of my eye earlier how you talked to your mother,” she began. “It raised a big red flag for me. Is that normal?” The translator app might have crossed the wires a bit, as Saleh appears frustrated that Stanika would even dare to bring up his beloved family. “My family is a red line that cannot be crossed,” he exclaims. “They have nothing to do with my personal life.” Stanika replies, “I respect that. However, it didn’t sit well with me.”

In case you missed it, at Stanika and Saleh’s first date, Saleh’s family appeared to have everything to do with his personal life. Not only was Saleh’s brother at the restaurant for the date, but their parents rolled up as well. At one point, it appeared like Saleh rudely asked his mom to leave the restaurant.

Back at their second date, Stanika ends the clip on a cliffhanger, asking Saleh, “Do you have anger issues?” to which he replies, “Why are you saying this, when you don’t know me?” Oof.

Find out how Stanika answers and if the pair will still be an item when the full episode airs on Sunday, June 4. And catch the whole season of Match Me Abroad as it continues every Sunday on TLC.