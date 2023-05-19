‘Match Me Abroad’ Exclusive Preview: Susan Tries To Ditch Her ‘Arrogant & Boring’ Date

Image Credit: TLC

Susan finds herself looking for a quick exit after her date turns out to be both “arrogant” and “boring” on TLC’s latest hit show Match Me Abroad! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sunday, May 21 episode, Susan is set up with Miguel for a casual dinner and discovers that he isn’t “the one” after he can’t seem to focus on anyone but himself. “Miguel is so arrogant and he is boring and never once asks me about me,” Susan explains in a confessional. “This is bad. I have to get out of here.”

Her plans to escape are quickly thwarted, however, when Miguel takes it upon himself to prolong the evening by ordering a rather elaborate meal. “Like I didn’t really even want food,” she said in another confessional, after telling Miguel she desired only “little munchie things” for dinner. “I was just kind of hoping we could just have like some ceviche and call it today then he ordered the steak. Why would you do that?” she added.

The culprit was a New York strip steak, and done “well” to boot. “Appetizers are fine because you can get out, you snacky snack and leave,” Susan confessed in the restaurant’s bathroom, before laughing to herself and adding, “Steak stuck.”

Susan is one of the single cast members looking for romance overseas on TLC’s new matchmaking series. The New York native has brought along her BFF, pet pooch Calliope, for the search and, according to her bio, is only looking for a man with a “full head of hair.” Although Miguel had his hair all present and accounted for, he couldn’t make an emotional connection with Susan. However, by the end of the clip, he doesn’t appear aware of it.

“It’s been great, she’s a cutie,” Miguel said in a confessional during the dinner date. “We have a lot of things to talk about. I didn’t want it to be like a show off or whatever. I just wanted to let her talk and we can keep having a great time.”

Find out how Susan and Miguel’s date ends when the full episode airs on Sunday, May 21. And catch the whole season of Match Me Abroad as it continues every Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.