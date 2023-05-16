‘The Family Stallone’ Exclusive Preview: Sly Teaches Al Pacino The Art Of Taking A Selfie

Sly Stallone and Al Pacino have a catch-up session in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Family Stallone, which premieres May 17 on Paramount+. Sly explains that his daughters have a podcast and now this reality show. Al tells Sly that he’s listened to the podcast. Sly thinks The Godfather star is more “tech savvy” than he is.

“I can text. I haven’t been able to take a photo yet… My son keeps telling me, ‘Send me stuff, Dad. Send me stuff.’ I said, ‘I’ll ask Sly,'” Al explains to Sly. Everyone gets a good laugh out of that.

The Rambo star decides to teach Al how to take a selfie. Sly takes their photo, and Al quips, “How come you’ve got gray hair, and I’ve got dark hair.” Sly responds, “You really want to get into this?”

Sly admits that he got “so tired of dyeing” his hair that he just decided to give up on it altogether. “Oh, he’s accusing me of dyeing my hair!” Al says. Sly hugs Al and says that’s not what he meant. The laughs continue.

Al tells Sly that “all bets are off now” in life. Sly completely agrees. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do this show because, finally, it keeps the family together,” the Rocky star says. A reality show is something Sly has never done, and he knows he’s got a “cool” personality. Why not show it off?

“Everything happens if you stay alive,” the 83-year-old Oscar winner responds. Sly says, “Yeah, you gotta point there.”

The new reality show gives fans an inside look at Sly’s family life after playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history. The Family Stallone also features Sly’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters: Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet. The first 2 episodes of The Family Stallone will premiere on May 17. New episodes will drop on Wednesdays.