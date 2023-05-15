Sylvester Stallone Threatens To Go ‘Full Rambo’ After Daughter Sistine, 24, Tells Him She’s Pregnant

Sylvester Stallone‘s new reality TV show, The Family Stallone, premieres on May 19 with the first two episodes dropping on Paramount+. The show centers around him, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, so there’s a lot going on from the very beginning. We already watched episodes one and two, and within the first 25 minutes or so, Sly threatens to go into “full Rambo” mode after one of his daughters tells him she’s pregnant.

The girls plan a more than memorable birthday for Sylvester as they cook up a mischievous prank…🤰🎂 Don’t miss brand new #TheFamilyStallone, coming soon, exclusively to @ParamountPlusUK pic.twitter.com/gNqCz4QHkW — MTV UK (@MTVUK) May 11, 2023

It all starts with Sly rejoining his family after months on the road shooting his new TV series, Tulsa King. They’re thrilled he’s back at home because it’s been six months since he left for Oklahoma. So to celebrate, they plan a 76th birthday dinner for him, his family, and closest friends. But it’s not just any birthday — while Jennifer is baking a birthday cake, Sly’s daughter Sistine, gets an idea to prank her dad and pretend she’s carrying a bun in the oven.

Jennifer and Sistine’s sisters think it’s a brilliant idea, so they all decorate the cake to make it look like a pregnancy announcement. They throw little plastic babies on it, and messages that say “boy” and “girl”. It’s very over-the-top and pretty spectacular, but Jennifer’s cake-making skills aren’t the best, and she often presents her family with half-iced cakes, lopsided cakes, etc. This one isn’t bad, but by the time it gets to the restaurant, where they’re hosting Sly’s birthday dinner, it’s a mess. It might be because Jennifer put the cake in the trunk on the drive over, but it still gets the job done.

When Sly opens the box that his cake is in, everyone gets a good laugh. But it’s not because of the message on the cake — it’s because of the terrible presentation. After sitting in the trunk on the drive over, the cake turns into mush and it’s just a complete mess. It looks like it’s been “assaulted”, Sly jokes. Then, he wonders why the cake is decorated with “weird” plastic dolls, and “boy” “girl” messages, so the family reveals Sistine is expecting and Sly’s “going to be a grandfather”. He immediately tells producers to “turn the cameras off” so he can “destroy” the restaurant and “go full Rambo” like his character in the popular film series.

“I thought if we did it on camera, you wouldn’t be so mad,” Sistine tells Sly, but before he can say anything more, everyone tells him they’re “just kidding” and he lets out a scream of relief. He then tells Sistine she’s “out of the will” and they all have a good laugh over the prank.

