‘Match Me Abroad’ Exclusive Preview: Stanika Gets ‘Ambushed’ By Her Date’s Mom

Stanika finds herself blindsided by her date’s family on TLC’s new hit show Match Me Abroad! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sunday, June 4 episode, Stanika arrives to her lunch with Saleh, her new beau, only to discover that he has brought along his relatives to the restaurant. “You bring your brother right to the table, ok, that’s new,” Stanika says in a confessional. “I feel like I’m being ambushed cause I didn’t know the brother was coming. It’s weird.”

After an initial shock, and telling her matchmaker, Nina, that the date feels like a “roller coaster ride,” Stanika gets grilled by Saleh’s brother, who began with an inquiry into Stanika’s career. “I’m a realtor and I have other businesses,” the American beauty replies. The next set of questions, however, sets Stanika off.

When asked why she feels a need to use a matchmaker, Stanika answers, “I’ve never had a boyfriend, they showed me that they’re liars and that they’re cheats.” Saleh’s brother then inquires if Stanika thought she could be “the one to blame” for not having a past romance. Oof. “I thought I was tripping, there ain’t no issue on my part, but right now you’re definitely giving me red flags,” she claps back in a confessional. “Honey, I’ve done the work, what is your problem?”

The cavalcade of surprise guests continues for Stanika as Saleh’s mother and father suddenly show up, and with a bouquet of flowers! Pleasantries are exchanged, with Saleh’s mother hugging Stanika and adding, “I wanted to welcome her and tell her that we are her family.” It’s all sunshine and rainbows until Saleh abruptly asks his parents to leave and he quickly follows behind them!

“I’m trying to see what’s going on with the peep of my eye,” a shocked Stanika says in a confessional. “This date is starting to get a little chaotic for me.” Even matchmaker Nina is a bit confused! “I don’t know what’s going on, to be honest. His parents came in rather quickly and I don’t know what he was saying. I got confused and Stanika’s vibe got changed also,” she says.

Saleh is then seen walking out of the restaurant as his interpreter tells Stanika that he’ll be back soon. And with that, Stanika hilariously exclaims, “Who takes a break on a date?”

Find out if Saleh returns and how Stanika will react when the full episode airs on Sunday, June 4. And catch the whole season of Match Me Abroad as it continues every Sunday on TLC.