Matty Healy Appears To Reference Taylor Swift Split & Says He's Doing Fine: 'I've Got' My Boys

Shortly after news of his split from Taylor Swift broke, Matty Healy took the stage with his band and assured fans that he's doing just fine amidst the online chatter.

June 7, 2023
Matty Healy performed with The 1975 on June 5 following reports of his split from Taylor Swift. Matty noticed a sign in the crowd that read, ‘You are loved,’ and he gushed over how “kind ” that was, as seen in a fan’s Twitter video. “I’m sure that that’s alluding to…” he said, before trailing off. “As you know, I’m not very online at the moment. I’m sure people are just calling me a c*** relentlessly.” Although Matty didn’t mention the breakup news directly, he appeared to be referring to all the media and fan attention on his fling with Taylor,

However, Matty has been able to ignore the talk, and said he’s gotten support from his bandmates. “I’ve not been online, but what I have been with, is with my boys,” he continued onstage. “Honestly, as much as I appreciate [the sign], it’s so beautiful and I thank you, but I don’t need it. Because I’ve got them!”

Matty and Taylor were first linked at the beginning of May and seemed to be inseparable throughout the month. He attended several of her Eras Tour concerts in Nashville and Philadelphia, and they were seen out and about in New York City on multiple occasions. However, on June 5, it was reported by TMZ that things had fizzled out and that Taylor was single once again.

Things were reportedly never that serious between the two, though, as PEOPLE reported that Taylor “had fun with [Matty], but it was always casual.” The mag’s source added, “They are no longer romantically involved.” Taylor and Matty have known each other for years, and were also romantically linked in 2014, although they never confirmed a relationship at the time. They reportedly connected in recent months via their mutual friend Jack Antonoff.

Taylor and Matty out in NYC.

In Jan. 2023, Taylor made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert, where she sang her hit song “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. At the time, she was still dating Joe Alwyn. News of Taylor and Joe’s breakup went public at the beginning of April, although they had reportedly called it quits weeks earlier. Taylor and Joe had been together for more than six years at the time of their split.

