Why Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Really Broke Up: Truth Behind Their Split

Taylor Swift, 33, and Matty Healy, 34, have been one of the most talked about reported celebrity couples over the past month, but it looks like it’s now over. The Midnights crooner and the frontman of The 1975 have called it quits, according to a source who spoke to ET on Monday. The insider also claimed that the reason for the breakup comes down to two factors.

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” the source told the outlet. “Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

Taylor and Matty’s short-lived romance made headlines after it was reported she broke up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. The “Medicine” writer was spotted at several of her concerts on The Eras Tour and showed off his love for his new reported girlfriend by singing and dancing along to many of her hit songs. At one point, he even had his hand over his heart as he watched the beauty sing “Lover,” which is a track off her 2019 album of the same name.

In addition to being seen at her shows, Matty was photographed leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City with Taylor. She led the way as he gently put his hand on her back before they both got into the same vehicle. They were also photographed on a lunch date with Taylor’s co-writer, musician Jack Antonoff and his fiancee Margaret Qualley within days of the studio outing.

When Taylor and Matty’s new alleged relationship was first reported, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they were “having a good time” together. “Taylor and Matty like each other,” the insider shared. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”

Neither Taylor nor Matty have ever publicly confirmed or denied a romance or split since they were first linked. Taylor is set to continue her Eras Tour in Detroit, MI on Friday while Matty continues to tour with his band, The 1975, all over Europe and beyond.