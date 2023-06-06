Demi Moore’s Romance With Ashton Kutcher Sent Tallulah Willis, Then 9, ‘Into A Total Dumpster Fire,’ She Reveals

Who could forget Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher’s relationship from 2003 to 2013? Tallulah Willis, 29, admitted that as a child, she was quite shaken up about her mom, 60, dating the That 70s Show star, 45. Tallulah opened up about her feelings about her mom’s relationship with him during the premiere episode of Fox’s Stars On Mars, on Monday, June 5.

At one point in the episode Tinashe spoke about Tallulah’s famous parents, leading to the discussions about Demi and Ashton’s marriage. Tallulah was only nine-years-old when Demi and Ashton’s romance began, and she said that it was a pretty intense time for her. “It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton,” she said. “It was that moment, a lot going on and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard and I’m still unpacking.”

While it was undoubtedly a difficult time for her, Tallulah admitted that she had a period of self-discovery following the relationship. “However, I found the other side of that, which is like I really love myself now and I love my family,” she said.

Tallulah is the youngest of three daughters from Demi’s marriage to Bruce Willis. The former couple was married from 1987 until 2000. Besides Tallulah, they also have Rumer, 34, and Scout, 31. After they divorced, Demi started dating Ashton in 2003, and they got married in 2005. Demi and Ashton separated in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2013. Bruce married model Emma Heming in 2009, and they have two daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. It’s clear that Bruce and Demi have remained on good terms over the years, spending holidays as a mixed family.

Besides her new role on Stars on Mars, Tallulah has been very open about her personal life in the past year. Back in February, she shared a few videos of herself dancing and having fun with friends, while saying that she was taking time to “remember who I am.” She also opened up about struggling with anorexia nervosa in a May essay for Vogue. She admitted that after receiving treatment, she said she wanted to focus on her family, especially amid her father’s battle with dementia. “I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family,” she wrote.