LaLa Kent Says She’s Glad She ‘Ignored’ Ex Randall Emmett’s ‘Red Flags’ Because Of Her Daughter

LaLa Kent, 32, opened up about how her daughter Ocean, 2, was the best thing to come out of her relationship with Randall Emmett, 52, during an interview on The View on Tuesday, June 6. The Vanderpump Rules star was asked about the abuse and fraud allegations that have been brought against her ex, per The Los Angeles Times. She said if she had known what she knows now (plus the cheating allegations), she probably would not have dated him.

When The View’s Sunny Hostin asked about The L.A. Times story about Randall, LaLa admitted that she was “blindsided” by the allegations, and things may have turned out differently. “Anything that he’s done, I am separate from that. We parallel parent. Although we share a child, I’m not going to answer for his mistakes. I was completely blindsided,” she said. “Had I known who he was, number one, I wouldn’t have given him the time of day. Number two, I wouldn’t have had a baby with him.”

Despite the shocking allegations and not to mention the cheating scandal, LaLa admitted that her love for her daughter trumps that. “In a weird way, and maybe I just have to tell myself this to make it stomachable, I’m happy I ignored the red flags, because without that, I wouldn’t have had Ocean, and she’s truly the most magical thing that’s ever happened to me,” she explained.

After LaLa and Randall’s relationship and engagement ended in 2021, the reality star explained that she was single and not necessarily looking to meet someone. “My dating life is nonexistent. I have a very hard time trusting straight men. I don’t have many of them around me,” she said. “Maybe that will change with time and some healing, but I’m so happy, and I want to switch the saying where people say, ‘Do you feel like you’re always going to be alone?’ I’m not alone. I have a gang of people around me.”