Gia Giudice Rocks White Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Pool

Gia Giudice is spending the first days of June soaking up the sun in The Bahamas — and she’s showing off what she’s got with several bikini pics. The 22-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey icon Teresa Giudice wowed in a white floral print bikini in two pics she shared on Instagram on Thursday, June 2. In the first photo in her carousel, which can be seen below, she confidently posed in the string bikini on the steps of an infinity pool that looked out on to gorgeous turquoise waters. The next snap showed her posing next to the pool. Gia wore her highlighted brunette hair up and matched her cute suit with white shades.

She also took to her Instagram page on Friday, June 2 to show off some more swimsuit snaps. In the second round of bikini pics, Gia poses on the shoreline in a white bikini from Hazel Boutique. She wore the same white shades as her images from the day prior as she looked out at the horizon. “nothing will beat bahamas water,” she captioned the post.

The Bahamas vacay seems to be a graduation celebration, as just one day before she began posting from the Caribbean paradise, she celebrated graduating from New Jersey’s Rutgers University. She graduated with a degree in criminal justice and also from her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha. In her graduation post, seen below, she posed with some of her sisters and with a bottle of champagne in front of the Olde Queens Tavern in New Brunswick. “thank you Rutgers for the years I will never forget,” she captioned the post.

Gia appears to be celebrating her post-college life without her famous mom, who celebrated two of her daughters, Milania and Gabriella, going to prom on June 1. Teresa, 51, shared several snaps of the two glammed up for their big night on her Instagram Story between June 1 and June 2. Milania, 17, also posed with her cousin, Antonia Gorga, despite their mothers’ ongoing feud. Teresa then shared snaps to her Instagram Story of what looked like a New York City boat cruise that celebrated the 50th birthday of Bill Aydin, the husband of her The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Jennifer Aydin.

And just before that, Teresa was also rocking a bathing suit from Hazel Boutique but in Puerto Rico, and not The Bahamas. The Giudice crew is definitely busy — perhaps fans need a show just to keep up with them!