Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia Looks Grown Up In Tribute Pics From Mom & Teresa Giudice On 15th Birthday

Happy Birthday Antonia Gorga! The 15-year-old daughter of ‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga celebrated the milestone on August 12.

They grow up so fast! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, 40, celebrated her daughter Antonia Gorga‘s 15th birthday on August 12 with a sweet Instagram tribute. “To think in only 2 years you’ll be Driving!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY my Girl! @antoniagorgaa This is 15! I love you,” she captioned the post. The first snap showed Antonia leaning against a luxury car in a neon yellow tank top, black shorts, and black wedge heels. The following pic showed the mother-daughter duo riding bikes in matching daisy duke shorts. Antonia rocked a blue bikini top and black flip flops while her mom wore a tank top that read “USA”. Melissa continued with a pic of the pair in matching black swimsuits. Little Antonia’s hair was in cornrows as she rocked a bikini, while her lookalike mom wore a one piece with a cutout on the midsection.

She continued the swimsuit theme, sharing a pic of the duo in American flag bikinis as they posed by a lake, and concluded with a pic of them from Antonia was much younger. They walked hand-in-hand in New York City, clad in black coats amid the winter chill. “15 she looks like a grown women. She’s so beautiful Happy Birthday,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Beautiful young lady !!!HBD.”

Antonia also got a birthday shoutout from her mom’s sister-in-law and fellow Housewives star Teresa Giudice, 48. “Happy Birthday @antoniagorgaa hope you had the best day love you so much hope all your birthday wishes come true,” she captioned an Instagram pic, which showed Teresa, Antonia and Melissa posing in what appeared to be a green room. The newly-minted 15-year-old looked so grown up in a black mini skirt, black boots and a snakeskin-print top!