Bruce Springsteen, 73, Falls Up Stairs While Performing In Amsterdam: Watch

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Bruce Springsteen is OK after taking a nasty fall while performing in Amsterdam on May 27. The singer was walking up some steps onstage when he tumbled to the ground with his guitar strapped around his chest. At first, he stayed on the ground as members of the band and security raced to his side. After handing off his guitar, Bruce was helped to his feet and had a smile on his face.

Bruce Springsteen took a nasty fall during a concert in Amsterdam on Saturday but was able to finish the rest of the concert. pic.twitter.com/bFXxwzGl9M — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 28, 2023

“Goodnight everybody!” he jokingly said to the ground, waving with high energy. He quickly made it clear that he was just kidding around as he returned to the mic stand and got ready to move on with the performance. The crowd laughed and cheered as Bruce remained in good spirits after the fall.

Tumble – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands pic.twitter.com/CXa7AZAGG7 — Skipjack (@SkipjackUK) May 27, 2023

Springsteen and E Street Band was supposed to tour in 2020, but the dates got pushed back amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescheduled shows in 2021 were also postponed. Finally, on Feb. 1, 2023, the tour was able to start. The tour saw the group hit arenas throughout the United States in February, March and early April before heading to Europe. The band will continue touring Europe in June and July.

In August, Bruce and his bandmates will return to the United States for another string of shows, including some stadium concerts. Then, they’ll hit Canada in November before closing out the tour in California in December. All-in-all, the band will be on the road for ten months. It is their first tour as a band since 2017.

Back in April, Bruce had a very special guest onstage with him when he performed in Barcelona, Spain: Michelle Obama! Michelle and her husband, Barack Obama, spent time with Bruce in Spain, and then she joined him for a performance during the band’s show. Michelle took the stage to sing background vocals on the hit “Glory Days” at the concert. She was joined by Steven Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw, for the performance.