Michelle Obama Sings Background Vocals On Stage At Bruce Springsteen’s Concert: Watch

April 28, 2023 10:22PM EDT
Not only did former First Lady Michelle Obama get to attend a Bruce Springsteen concert — she performed in it! Michelle, 59, took the stage with The Boss, 73, at his concert in Barcelona, Spain on Friday, April 28 to sing his 1985 hit “Glory Days”. She was also joined by Steven Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw. You can check out their epic performance in the below video.

Aside from contributing some backup vocals, she helped Springsteen and the E Street Band add some musical energy by rocking out on the tambourine. The concert took place at Barcelona’s Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium and Michelle appeared to be having a blast as she danced and sang in flared cargo trousers and a black blazer under the “Western [European] Stars”. At one point, she got right up next to Bruce and grooved with him as he played a guitar solo.

The concert came one night after Michelle, Kate, 69, Bruce’s wife Patti Scialfa, 69, former President Barack Obama, 61, and Steven Spielberg, 76, dined at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel, per The Guardian. After the dinner, a staff member named Pol Perello shared a photo (seen below) of the famous friends posing with him and the rest of the restaurant staff. He captioned his Instagram photo, “the pleasure this job brings you!”

“The security people told us to please not ask them for photos, but just before leaving, Obama entered the kitchen and told us that this had been one of their best meals and if they could take a photo with the whole team,” Amar chef Rafa Zafra told The Guardian. He also joked that “the one who behaved best was the one who had to work today,” referring to Bruce.

Patti Scialfa and Michelle Obama
Patti Scialfa and Michelle Obama head to dinner with their husbands on April 27, 2023 in Spain (Photo: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA)

The “Dancing In The Dark” hitmaker and the Obamas have been friends for more than 15 years. Bruce even campaigned for Barack in 2008 and then performed at his 2009 Inaugural Address. Meanwhile, Barack awarded Steven the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 while he was still in the White House. “His stories have shaped America’s story and his values have shaped our world,” he said at the time.

Bruce will tour through Europe until August and then return home to the United States to perform several shows. His tour will wrap up in December in San Francisco, Calif.

