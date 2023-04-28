Barack & Michelle Obama Have Rare Night Out With Bruce Springsteen & Wife Patti Scialfa In Spain

The Boss, the Director, and the President of the United States walk into a bar… Actually, it was the former president, Barack Obama, and the ex-First Lady, Michelle Obama, who met up with Bruce Springsteen and his better half, Patti Scialfa, at the Amar restaurant in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday (Apr. 27). Barack, 61, was in the eatery alongside Bruce, 73, and Steven, 76, with all three men dressed casually for the night out.

Michelle, 59, and Patti, 69, dressed up for the occasion, with The Boss’s wife opting for a black blazer over a white dress with a fringed skirt. The ex-FLOTUS was seen wearing a black jacket with metallic decorations. Sadly, it seems that Steven was going solo for his adventure. There was no sign of his wife, Kate Capshaw, for this outing.

Bruce is scheduled to perform in Barcelona on Friday (Apr. 28) at Estadi Olímpic, a stadium in Poble Sec. It’s unclear if Steven and the Obamas made the trek overseas to see him perform there. They reportedly became friends during Barack’s 2008 bid for the White House, so it wouldn’t be beyond reason for the Jurassic Park director and the former president to support their rocker pal. In September, Michelle sported a pair of stilettos while meeting with Bruce and Patti for dinner in New York City.

However, It is clear that the staff of Amar was excited about their clientele. They posed with Bruce, Barack, and Steven, photos shared on Instagram. “Pleasures that this job gives you!!” wrote @Pol_Perello in Catalan.

Days before this outing, Barack Obama was very presidential in mourning the loss of Harry Belafonte. The iconic singer and civil rights activist died on Apr. 25 at age 96. Barack remembered Harry as a “Barrier-breaking legend who used his platform to lift others up. He lived a good life—transforming the arts while also standing up for his civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle and I send our love to his wife, kids, and fans.”