Barack & Michelle Obama Have Rare Night Out With Bruce Springsteen & Wife Patti Scialfa In Spain

Barack and Michelle Obama treated themselves to a date night with friends, joining Bruce Springsteen, his wife, Patti Scialfa, and close friend Steven Spielberg for dinner in Barcelona.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 28, 2023 9:38AM EDT
View gallery
President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as they await for the arrival of President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Barack Obama, District One Democratic candidate for Congress, delivers his concession speech to supporters while his wife Michelle tends to their daughter Malia during a post-primary function Tuesday, March 21, 2000, in Chicago. Incumbent Congressman Bobby Rush won the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Frank Polich)
**FILE** Illinois state Sen. Barack Obama, D-Chicago, walks with his wife, Michelle, and daughter, Malia, age 1 1/2, in Chicago on primary day in Illinois in this March 21, 2000, file photo. Obama lost to incumbent U.S. Rep Bobby Rush in the election. (AP Photo/Chicago Sun-Times, Scott Stewart, File) **CHICAGO OUT, MAGS OUT**
Image Credit: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

The Boss, the Director, and the President of the United States walk into a bar… Actually, it was the former president, Barack Obama, and the ex-First Lady, Michelle Obama, who met up with Bruce Springsteen and his better half, Patti Scialfa, at the Amar restaurant in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday (Apr. 27). Barack, 61, was in the eatery alongside Bruce, 73, and Steven, 76, with all three men dressed casually for the night out.

Bruce, Steven, and Barack (Emilio Utrabo / MEGA)
Bruce and his wife, Patti (Emilio Utrabo / MEGA)

Michelle, 59, and Patti, 69, dressed up for the occasion, with The Boss’s wife opting for a black blazer over a white dress with a fringed skirt. The ex-FLOTUS was seen wearing a black jacket with metallic decorations. Sadly, it seems that Steven was going solo for his adventure. There was no sign of his wife, Kate Capshaw, for this outing.

Patti and Michelle (Emilio Utrabo / MEGA)

Bruce is scheduled to perform in Barcelona on Friday (Apr. 28) at Estadi Olímpic, a stadium in Poble Sec. It’s unclear if Steven and the Obamas made the trek overseas to see him perform there. They reportedly became friends during Barack’s 2008 bid for the White House, so it wouldn’t be beyond reason for the Jurassic Park director and the former president to support their rocker pal. In September, Michelle sported a pair of stilettos while meeting with Bruce and Patti for dinner in New York City.

Steven Spielberg (Emilio Utrabo / MEGA)

However, It is clear that the staff of Amar was excited about their clientele. They posed with Bruce, Barack, and Steven, photos shared on Instagram. “Pleasures that this job gives you!!” wrote @Pol_Perello in Catalan.

Days before this outing, Barack Obama was very presidential in mourning the loss of Harry Belafonte. The iconic singer and civil rights activist died on Apr. 25 at age 96. Barack remembered Harry as a “Barrier-breaking legend who used his platform to lift others up. He lived a good life—transforming the arts while also standing up for his civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle and I send our love to his wife, kids, and fans.”

More From Our Partners

ad