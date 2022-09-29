Michelle Obama Rocks Stilettos At Dinner With Bruce Springsteen & Wife in NYC: Photos

Michele slayed in yet another high fashion outfit, as she stepped out for dinner with 'The Boss' and his wife in the Big Apple!

September 29, 2022 11:40PM EDT
Michelle Obama visits the Royal Arena in connection with her book tour for her biography 'Becoming' in Copenhagen, Denmark, 09 April 2019. In her book, she tells about life as America's first African American first lady. Michelle Obama visits Copenhagen, Denmark - 09 Apr 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Former First Lady Michelle Obama steps out with friends Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa at celebrity restaurant Polo Bar in New York City. The two families have been friends since The Boss campaigned for Barack Obama during his successful run for the White House in 2008. Michelle famously told her President husband he needed to spend more time with Springsteen. Both men have talked about their friendship — fortified in part by the bond between their wives, Michelle and Patti. In the first episode of a podcast, called Renegades, Obama, 59, said he and Springsteen, 71, "grew to trust each other" based on conversations in which they reflected on feeling "invisible" throughout their childhoods. Springsteen sang with a gospel choir at the newly elected president's inauguration in 2009 and later recalled how he thought Obama had the wrong number the first time the Chicago Democrat called him. "And I said, 'OK, let me figure this out. I am a guitar-playing high school graduate from Freehold, New Jersey. And — OK — you want me to do what?" Springsteen said. Over the years, both have realized they had more in common than they initially realized. Namely, that they both felt like outsiders. "I always kept one foot in sort of the blue collar world and one foot in the counter culture world," Springsteen said of growing up in New Jersey. "And I never truly belonged completely in either of them, you know?". 28 Sep 2022 Pictured: Michelle Obama. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902427_026.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama was spotted out and about in New York City. 28 Sep 2022 Pictured: Michelle Obama. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902249_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Michelle Obama isn’t slowing down her NYC trip anytime soon! The former First Lady, 58, stunned in a black bustier, stylish black parachute pants, and a sweeping trench coat as she stepped out for dinner at The Polo Bar. The fashion icon rocked oversize dangling earrings and smiled graciously as she entered the establishment to dine with 80s icon Bruce Springsteen, 73, and his wife Patti Scialfa, 69, on Wednesday evening, September 28. Michelle also accessorized with slingback stiletto heels and a classic black handbag. She pulled her hair into a refined updo at the back of her neck.

Michelle Obama arrives in New York on Wednesday, September 28. (ZapatA/MEGA)

The appearance came just hours after Michelle was seen out and about wearing a lovely lavender pantsuit during her solo trip to New York. And though hubby, former President Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha are reportedly off enjoying the West Coast, Michelle appears to be having a great time.

The former First Lady’s appearance comes ahead of a very important time — the mid term elections. And she’s been doing something about it, making a vow to get 1 million voters registered before the time comes. “Hey, everyone! It’s official—we are just 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections,” Michelle said in a July video encouraging voters to get out and register. “All that work you’ve been doing, all the outreach, the voter registration parties, the efforts to fight voter suppression, that work is more important than ever. Because every American deserves to have their voice heard,” she continued. “Every American deserves to have a say in the future of this country. And this fall, so much is on the ballot: our access to health care, the judges in our courts, and so, so much more.”

Michelle Obama in New York on September 28, 2022. (ZapatA/MEGA)

Michelle’s unique but simple three pronged approach through WhenWeAllVote.org is designed for maximum results. “First, I want you to text VOTE to 56005 to check your voter registration status,” she said. “Second, I want you to ask one friend, just one friend, to check their registration status too. And third, I want to ask you to volunteer with us.” Among her many pursuits, Michelle is also the co-chair and founder of the national, nonpartisan initiative, which was formed to increase participation in elections by closing the age and race gap.

