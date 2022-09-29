Michelle Obama Rocks Stilettos At Dinner With Bruce Springsteen & Wife in NYC: Photos

Michelle Obama isn’t slowing down her NYC trip anytime soon! The former First Lady, 58, stunned in a black bustier, stylish black parachute pants, and a sweeping trench coat as she stepped out for dinner at The Polo Bar. The fashion icon rocked oversize dangling earrings and smiled graciously as she entered the establishment to dine with 80s icon Bruce Springsteen, 73, and his wife Patti Scialfa, 69, on Wednesday evening, September 28. Michelle also accessorized with slingback stiletto heels and a classic black handbag. She pulled her hair into a refined updo at the back of her neck.

The appearance came just hours after Michelle was seen out and about wearing a lovely lavender pantsuit during her solo trip to New York. And though hubby, former President Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha are reportedly off enjoying the West Coast, Michelle appears to be having a great time.

The former First Lady’s appearance comes ahead of a very important time — the mid term elections. And she’s been doing something about it, making a vow to get 1 million voters registered before the time comes. “Hey, everyone! It’s official—we are just 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections,” Michelle said in a July video encouraging voters to get out and register. “All that work you’ve been doing, all the outreach, the voter registration parties, the efforts to fight voter suppression, that work is more important than ever. Because every American deserves to have their voice heard,” she continued. “Every American deserves to have a say in the future of this country. And this fall, so much is on the ballot: our access to health care, the judges in our courts, and so, so much more.”

Michelle’s unique but simple three pronged approach through WhenWeAllVote.org is designed for maximum results. “First, I want you to text VOTE to 56005 to check your voter registration status,” she said. “Second, I want you to ask one friend, just one friend, to check their registration status too. And third, I want to ask you to volunteer with us.” Among her many pursuits, Michelle is also the co-chair and founder of the national, nonpartisan initiative, which was formed to increase participation in elections by closing the age and race gap.